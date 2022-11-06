Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Mumbai hospital, baby expected to arrive soon?

File photo

According to reports, Alia Bhatt will give birth soon. As per reports, the Bollywood couple is at the hospital getting ready for the birth of their child. According to paparazzi posts published early on Sunday, the actress and her husband were both brought to the hospital in a hurry. However, the families have not yet provided a statement or confirmation.

Prior to this, unconfirmed media sources stated that Alia and Ranbir's unborn child would share Shaleen's birthdate and that the expected due date was close to November 28. According to current sources, it appears that Bollywood superstars will make the baby's arrival public considerably sooner.

In April of this year, Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor. In June, she revealed her pregnancy on social media. The couple gained attention because the announcement was a lovely surprise for their followers. Many people conjectured that the actress had already become pregnant before she wed, which would explain the private ceremonies.

Speaking with News18, Shaheen said, “I will not speak for her (Alia) because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there. And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practised at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on.”

Shaheen also said, “It has been a wonderful year for our family in that sense. It has grown tremendously this past year. There is only more joy and happiness to come our way and I am looking forward to that.”

According to IndiaTV news, The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was spotted promoting her movie Darlings shortly after it was revealed that she was expecting a child. In the interview, she discussed the stress of being pregnant and gave the priceless piece of advise to keep working even during this time.