Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor THESE top B-town celebs moms whose maternity style is on point

Here a list of Bollywood actress who has up their fashion game during their pregnancy.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Nov 05, 2022, 07:14 PM IST

Our B-town ladies never leave themselves when it comes to setting new trends. Whether it comes to their red carpet look, promotional event look or maternity look they always remain to stand out among the crowd. 

Today, we have come up with a list of Bollywood actress who has up their fashion game during their pregnancy. 

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
1/4

Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy news surprised her fans. The 29-year-old sensation has since proudly shown off her baby bump in her most stylish avtaars.

2. Kareena Kapoor khan

Kareena Kapoor khan
2/4

Our favourite Kareena Kapoor Khan was the one who started the trend of fashionable pregnancy. She has made her pregnancy look absolutely stylish and on point. 

3. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu
3/4

Although the actress has been away from the limelight for the longest time, there's no doubt that our Bengali beauty is nailing her fashion statements up during her trimesters. 

4. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
4/4

The fashion icon Sonam Kapoor’s style has never disappointed us. And she tightly upholds her fashionista position even during her pregnancy. 

