Shaheen Bhatt reacts to rumours about sister Alia Bhatt's pregnancy before marriage

File photo

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt has responded to remarks made on social networking sites regarding the actress being pregnant before her wedding. Shaheen Bhatt also discussed the rumours that Alia will stop working because she is ready to become a mother in a recent interview.

Speaking with News18, Shaheen said, “I will not speak for her (Alia) because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there. And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practised at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on.”

Shaheen also said, “It has been a wonderful year for our family in that sense. It has grown tremendously this past year. There is only more joy and happiness to come our way and I am looking forward to that.”

On April 14, 2022, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor announced their marriage after a long courtship. A private ceremony was held at Ranbir's home in Mumbai for the wedding. The pair revealed in June that they are prepared to welcome parenthood after two months of marriage. Alia published a photo on Instagram showing Ranbir sitting next to her while she slept on a hospital bed.

Alia has had an eventful year with her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, announcing her pregnancy, and having starred in multiple box office successes. The Gully Boy actress tied the knot with the Shamshera star on April 14 in a private ceremony and in late June, the couple shared the good news that they are expecting a baby. Last week, the couple even hosted a baby shower for their friends and family at their home.