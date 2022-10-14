Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Shaheen Bhatt reacts to rumours about sister Alia Bhatt's pregnancy before marriage

Shaheen Bhatt also discussed the rumours that Alia will stop working because she is ready to become a mother in a recent interview.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 08:41 AM IST

Shaheen Bhatt reacts to rumours about sister Alia Bhatt's pregnancy before marriage
File photo

Alia Bhatt's sister  Shaheen Bhatt has responded to remarks made on social networking sites regarding the actress being pregnant before her wedding. Shaheen Bhatt also discussed the rumours that Alia will stop working because she is ready to become a mother in a recent interview. 

Speaking with News18, Shaheen said, “I will not speak for her (Alia) because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there. And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practised at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on.” 

Shaheen also said, “It has been a wonderful year for our family in that sense. It has grown tremendously this past year. There is only more joy and happiness to come our way and I am looking forward to that.” 

On April 14, 2022, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor announced their marriage after a long courtship. A private ceremony was held at Ranbir's home in Mumbai for the wedding. The pair revealed in June that they are prepared to welcome parenthood after two months of marriage. Alia published a photo on Instagram showing Ranbir sitting next to her while she slept on a hospital bed. 

Alia has had an eventful year with her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, announcing her pregnancy, and having starred in multiple box office successes. The Gully Boy actress tied the knot with the Shamshera star on April 14 in a private ceremony and in late June, the couple shared the good news that they are expecting a baby. Last week, the couple even hosted a baby shower for their friends and family at their home. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Health benefits lime : 5 amazing health benefits of lime to lead a healthy lifestyle
Vikram Vedha, Drishyam 2, The Delhi Files: Here are much-awaited Bollywood's crime-thrillers
INS Vikrant: Know all about India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier
Saif Ali Khan Birthday: A look at Bhoot Police actor's lovely family photos featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and others
Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: Indian prices, sale, booking and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result to release on THIS date: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.