Alia Bhat loves number 8 just like boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and others in Kapoor clan, here's proof

One of the most sought after couples of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, often shipped together as Ralia by fans, have more than one thing in common. Besides the love for pets, the one other thing the two are obsessed with is number 8. Well, we aren't just saying it without confirmation. Alia herself spilt it out on her latest Instagram Story where she held a 'True or False' session with her fans on the photo-sharing platform.

Alia Bhatt conducted a true/false session on her Instagram account wherein her fans made an assumption about her and then she revealed if it is true or false. So, when a fan asked her if number 8 happens to be her favourite number, the actress was prompt to reply with a "true" in a video upload. She also happened to mention "love" and made the heart sign after uttering the word "true", which when heard in a go sounded " true, love".

Well, it doesn't come as a surprise since number 8 is Alia's boyfriend, actor Ranbir Singh's favourite number too. His obsession with number 8 is known to all. From his car to his football jersey sports the same, all of them have the number 8 on them or numbers which add up to 8.

In fact, the late actor and Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor's too was obsessed with number 8. The license of his Mercedes SUV was 4400 – adding to 8. Ranbir's cherry red Audi too had number 8 on it. The 'Wake Up Sid' star earlier had a blue Range Rover, which also bore the number 8. Ranbir's mom and senior actor Neetu Kapoor's birthday happens to fall on July 8 and in fact, even her blue SUV bore the number 8.

That's no coincidence, right!

While the reason has never been revealed by the family, one assumes that because the Kapoor's believe in numerology, number 8 can be the meant one for them. However, according to a report in the Hindustan Times, Ranbir had once said, "My mom’s birthday is on 8th. I just fell in love with the design of the number and also the fact that can mean infinity.”

And now, even Ali has confessed to being in love with the number, and we cannot help but feel happy about it! Check out Alia's reaction here:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in 'Brahmastra' alongside boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in her kitty.