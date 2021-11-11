Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' co-star Manushi Chhillar flaunts her sexy body in tiny red bikini - viral photos

Former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar, who is all geared up to make her Bollywood debut as the leading lady in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Prithviraj', has been taking the social media world by storm with her hot and bold photos.

With an impressive following of over 5.8 million, Manushi sure is one of the debutantes to look out for in the coming year.

But even before she has set foot in the film industry, Manushi is making sure she wins the hearts of her fans. How? Well, what about some stunning beach vacay photos to do the trick?

Giving her fans major beach vacay goals, Manushi Chhillar recently dropped some insanely hot photos of herself flaunting her bikini body in a red monokini and a sexy red bikini.

Enjoying some sun, sand and beach, Manushi can be seen 'baywatching' in the picturesque Maldives as she strikes a sultry pose.

Check out Manushi's photos here:



Not just in swimwear, Manushi also shared photos in casual outfits in which she slayed it like a queen.

Manushi even shared some photos which featured her sister Dewangana, her brother-in-law Tejeshwar Singh and also her little brother Dalmitra.

Take a look here:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer 'Prithviraj' is set to hit theatres on January 21, 2022. In the period drama helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Manushi Chhillar will play Sanyogita while Akshay will essay the warrior king who fought valiantly against Muhammad Ghori.