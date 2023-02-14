Akshay Kumar meets Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Firoz Nadiadwala for Hera Pheri 3; likely to return as Raju: Report

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty in Phir Hera Pheri

It seems that the wheeels are finally turning for Hera Pheri 3 and the original trio of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao may reunite. Actor Akshay Kumar reportedly met Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and producer Firoz Nadiadwala recently in Mumbai to discuss the film. Akshay had famously announced last year that he was not going to be a part of the film due to creative differences. The first two films were big box office successes.

Months after Akshay announced that he had exitted Hera Pheri 3 and reports claimed he was being replaced by Kartik Aaryan, a new report has claimed that the actor is once again in negotiations to return to the popular franchise.

As per a Pinkvilla report, a source said, “On Saturday, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Firoz Nadiadwala had a long meeting at Empire Studios in Mumbai. This is the first time in years that the original team of Hera Pheri was under the same roof. In-fact, on seeing them all together, the entire staff at Empire Studio got emotional and expressed their excitement.” Empire Studios is the place where the original Hera Pheri had been shot and as per the report, the team decided to meet there to discuss the future as well.

The report stated that while Akshay’s return isn’t final yet, things are looking positive. “Once everything is in place, an official announcement shall be made on the project. The things are fine right now, and moving well in favour of the film happening with the original trio,” the report quoted the source as saying.

Hera Pheri, which released in 2000, was directed by Priayadarshan, and also starred Tabu. It was a modest success at the box office, earning Rs 18 crore and becoming a cult classic over the years. It’s 2006 sequel, which was directed by Neeraj Vora, brought Rimmi Sen and Bipasha Basu to the cast. The film grossed over Rs 69 crore and was a hit. The third part was first announced in 2017 but was stalled due to the death of Neeraj Vora.