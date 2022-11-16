Suniel Shetty opens up on Akshay Kumar being replaced with Kartik Aaryan in Hera Pheri 3, says 'I want to see...'

Suniel Shetty Akshay Kumar

Suniel Shetty has opened up about Akshay Kumar taking an exit from Hera Pheri 3, and Kartik Aaryan replacing him. While interacting with the media, Suniel expressed his views on the news and stated that the replacement news is a shocker for him as well.

The Dharavi Bank star stated that everything was on track, but he doesn't know what went wrong. "I don’t know what happened suddenly (that) Akshay is not a part of it anymore. Once I am (done with) Dharavi Bank promotions, I will sit with Firoz (Nadiadwala, producer) and understand why and how this happened. Akshay, Paresh and I had committed to the movie, and this twist has stunned me,” Shetty told Mid-Day. He further asserted that Hera Pheri franchise is incomplete with Raju (the character played by Kumar), "Hera Pheri 3 cannot be the same without Akshay. Raju, Babu bhaiyya and Shyam are iconic characters whose journeys have been together. There’s palpable excitement when you mention the film. I want to see if things can still fall in place."

Well, this is not the first time when the producer Firoz Nadiadwala and the team decided to replace Kumar. Back in 2015, the makers held an event at JW Marriot Hotel, Mumbai, and Hera Pheri 3 was announced. Apart from the OG members, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan were introduced into the franchise.

The film was titled Hera Pheri 3- Based on True Story, and it was directed by Phir Hera Pheri director Neeraj Vora. The event was organised to announce the much-awaited film, with John and Abhishek playing Raju Duplicate and Raju Khabri respectively. As per the shelved film, Akshay's character was replaced with two Rajus, and this would create Hera Pheri of identities. On the work front, Suniel Shetty will soon be next seen in the series Dharavi Bank with Vivek Oberoi. Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu.