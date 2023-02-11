Search icon
Watch: Nora Fatehi's new sizzling dance video with Akshay Kumar breaks the internet

In the video, Nora Fatehi is sporting a hot and sexy neon green dress and her sizzling chemistry with Akshay has left the fans completely stunned.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar joined hands with actress Nora Fatehi for a dance video on ‘Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe’ song from his upcoming film Selfiee.

The promotional song was shared by Akshay Kumar on Friday and the video has now gone viral on social media. In the video, Nora Fatehi is sporting a hot and sexy green dress and her sizzling chemistry with Akshay has left the fans completely stunned.

In the video, Akshay and Nora Fatehi are dancing near a bridge and Nora is looking super hot in a sexy neon dress. Akshay is looking super cool in a black baggy outfit and he has teamed the baggy dress with a hat. The two actors set internet on fire with their sizzling and hot dance moves and sensuous chemistry.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay Kumar captioned it “Here’s how @norafatehi can turn any vibe into scorching fire What’s your #KudiyeeNiTeri vibe?”

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Fans started posted comments on the video with some asking Akshay about the reaction of Twinkle Khanna. ‘Twinkle Bhabhi ne dekhliya?’, ‘Twinkle Khanna ye kya ho raha h’ , ‘Tag kro twinkle mem ko (Someone tag Twinkle mam).’

Tanishk Bagchi has recreated Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe for Selfiee. The original song has been sung by The PropheC and Zahrah Khan.

