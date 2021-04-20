In pic: Ajay Devgn shares rare photo with daughter Nysa on her 18th birthday

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday took to his Instagram handle to share a rare photo with his daughter Nysa on her 18th birthday. While extending good wishes to her, Ajay at the same time acknowledged how "small joys" are what matter in life, apparently referring to sharing a frame with his daughter and capturing the happy moment together.

Ajay also mentioned that these "small joys" are the only "break" in these stressful times, of course highlighting how difficult the pandemic has been for humankind.

"Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only 'break' in stressful times like these. Also, sincere prayer for all those who need healing (sic)."

In the picture, while Ajay is seen sporting a black t-shirt, daughter Nysa, who is all smiles for the camera is seen donning a blue and white striped off-shoulder top. As for accessories, one can spot a delicate pendant around her neck. The star kid left her hair open for the overall look.

Days ago, Nysa took the internet by storm when one of the fan clubs dedicated to her shared a photo and a video of the star kid on social media.

In the now-viral video, the teenager is seen dancing to her mom, actor Kajol's hit track 'Bole Chudiyan' from the film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', at a school event.

In the video shared on a fan club on Instagram, Nysa is shaking her leg with her classmates wearing a knotted white top and a jazzy skirt.

As for the viral photo, Nysa is seen flaunting her washboard abs in a white crop top in corset fitting and a pair of blue fitted jeans. She kept her long locks open and left everyone gasping for breath.

Earlier in a video shared by Kajol, Nysa had addressed the negativity of being a subject to trolls by stating, "Especially growing up with the attention, even though my parents pretty much made me blind to it, there was no concept of me understanding why people knew who they were."