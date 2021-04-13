Kajol-Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn flaunts washboard abs, pic goes VIRAL

Nysa Devgn, daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn, who is currently completing her studies in Singapore, is known for creating a social media storm with her breathtaking pictures and viral videos. Not that her account is public, but the various fan pages dedicated to the star kid, religiously share updates about Nysa on social media.

Despite no official social media presence, Nysa often rules the trend like with her latest dance video where the teenager is seen dancing to her mom, actor Kajol's hit track 'Bole Chudiyan' from the film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', at a school event. In the video shared on a fan club on Instagram, Nysa is shaking her leg with her classmates wearing a knotted white top and a jazzy skirt.

Take a look at the video here:

Apart from the viral video, the one other reason Nysa is currently trending on the internet is because of her recent picture which has left everyone's jaw-dropped.

In the picture shared by one of Nysa's fan pages on Instagram, Ajay-Kajol's daughter is seen having a good laugh while jumping in joy. Nysa is seen flaunting her washboard abs in a white crop top in corset fitting and a pair of blue fitted jeans. She kept her long locks open and left everyone gasping for breath.

Take a look at the picture here:

Meanwhile, earlier in a video shared by Kajol, Nysa had addressed the negativity of being a subject to trolls by stating, "Especially growing up with the attention, even though my parents pretty much made me blind to it, there was no concept of me understanding why people knew who they were."

Talking about the advice she got from Ajay, Nysa went on to share, "One of the pieces of advice that my dad gave me was my silence made me complicit. He always made me believe that I can do anything if I work hard for it."