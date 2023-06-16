Ajay-Atul react to success of Adipurush song Jai Shri Ram, says ‘it’s scary…’

Ajay-Atul on success of Adipurush' song Jai Shri Ram

Om Raut’s Adipurush is up for a grand release today. The movie has been grabbing headlines for both right and wrong reasons since the release of the trailer. The song of the movie Jai Shri Ram impressed the fans and left them awestruck. Now, the music composer Ajay-Atul opened up on the success of the song.

In an interview with B4U Entertainment, reacting to the success of the song Jai Shri Ram, Ajay explained why it makes them both happy and scared. He said, “When Zingaat came, everyone was scared of that song, except us. But then we were told to make a song that can beat Zingaat. But even we couldn’t do it. Zingaat was a scary song. And now, Jai Shri Ram is a scary song.”

He continued to say, “You always have to raise your bar and go forward from where you are. You cannot always celebrate (past laurels). Every day comes with new challenges and you expect something new from yourself and we always choose something like that.”

Ajay also shared that when Om Raut’s approached them, they didn’t have any reference for the song and said, “We also didn’t have the reference of someone else’s work in this. Though some great songs have been made (on Lord Ram), when it comes to cinematic language, we are the first. So, we were not scared of any comparison and were happy to create our own canvas.”

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is led by a talented star cast which includes Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, and Sunny Singh among others. The movie is made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore making it Bollywood’s most expensive movie. The film has released in theatres today (June 16) and opened to mixed response from the audience with fans praising the background music but disappointed with the ‘cartoon type’ VFX.

