Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Ajay-Atul react to success of Adipurush song Jai Shri Ram, says ‘it’s scary…’

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush's song Jai Shri Ram composers feels both happy and scared after the song's success.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Ajay-Atul react to success of Adipurush song Jai Shri Ram, says ‘it’s scary…’
Ajay-Atul on success of Adipurush' song Jai Shri Ram

Om Raut’s Adipurush is up for a grand release today. The movie has been grabbing headlines for both right and wrong reasons since the release of the trailer. The song of the movie Jai Shri Ram impressed the fans and left them awestruck. Now, the music composer Ajay-Atul opened up on the success of the song. 

In an interview with B4U Entertainment, reacting to the success of the song Jai Shri Ram, Ajay explained why it makes them both happy and scared. He said, “When Zingaat came, everyone was scared of that song, except us. But then we were told to make a song that can beat Zingaat. But even we couldn’t do it. Zingaat was a scary song. And now, Jai Shri Ram is a scary song.” 

He continued to say, “You always have to raise your bar and go forward from where you are. You cannot always celebrate (past laurels). Every day comes with new challenges and you expect something new from yourself and we always choose something like that.” 

Ajay also shared that when Om Raut’s approached them, they didn’t have any reference for the song and said, “We also didn’t have the reference of someone else’s work in this. Though some great songs have been made (on Lord Ram), when it comes to cinematic language, we are the first. So, we were not scared of any comparison and were happy to create our own canvas.” 

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is led by a talented star cast which includes Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, and Sunny Singh among others. The movie is made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore making it Bollywood’s most expensive movie. The film has released in theatres today (June 16) and opened to mixed response from the audience with fans praising the background music but disappointed with the ‘cartoon type’ VFX.

Read Adipurush Twitter review: Prabhas 'epic' film opens to mixed response, fans call it ‘Ramayana for Marvel generation'

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'
In Pics: From Trisha to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sizzling bikini looks of top South actresses
Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'
In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Asia Cup 2023: Hybrid model gets go-ahead, this edition to be played in Pakistan, Sri Lanka
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.