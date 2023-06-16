Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Adipurush Twitter review: Prabhas 'epic' film opens to mixed response, fans call it ‘Ramayana for Marvel generation'

The early Twitter reviews for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush is out and fans are impressed with BGM but disappointed with VFX.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 08:04 AM IST

Adipurush Twitter review: Prabhas 'epic' film opens to mixed response, fans call it ‘Ramayana for Marvel generation'
Prabhas' Adipurush Twitter review out

Adipurush is one of the most awaited movies of the year that hit theatres today. Om Raut's movie starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is made with a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore and is the most expensive Bollywood movie ever made. The movie opened to mixed responses from moviegoers. 

The fans appreciated Prabhas’ role as Raghava and heaped praise for the movie and the background music. While some also criticized Om Raut’s movie for its poor VFX and portrayal of Ravana (Saif Ali Khan) in the movie. 

One of the fans Tweeted, “#Adipurush Superb Film Full & Full Goosebumps Scenes With A Great BGM  #Prabhas Acting Fantastic  Other Castings Are Done Well  Songs Are Big Plus  VFX Is Not Good, This Movie Needs A Better VFX OVERALL A BLOCKBUSTER FILM ”

Another tweeted, “#Adipurush Movie Review Such wonderful cinematography Mainly Bgm, visuals, and Graphics Fights scenes Goosebumps  #Prabhas, #krithisanon, #SaifAliKhan awesome roles.”

One of the tweets read, “Some movies shouldn’t be judged but just be appreciated. Adipurush is that film for this modern world Apart from the dragged second half, the movie has enough goosebumps moments for fans Negatives: VFX is still half-baked Positives: Screenplay, Music.” 

Netizens were disappointed by the VFX in the movie and while sharing the picture of Saif Ali Khan, one of the tweets read, “#Adipurush Disappointed by 3rd class VFX.” 

Another tweet read, “#Adipurush: Ramayana for the Marvel generation. #Prabhas and #KritiSanon is good as Lord Rama and Sita. BGM and Music are Few sequences in 3D are good CG could have been better.” 

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Laxmana, Devnage Dutt as Bajrang, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The movie is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana and the mythological film is already ruling the hearts of people.

Read Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon's movie may not release in Nepal for this reason

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1,70,461 Teachers posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.