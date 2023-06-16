Adipurush Twitter review: Prabhas 'epic' film opens to mixed response, fans call it ‘Ramayana for Marvel generation'

Prabhas' Adipurush Twitter review out

Adipurush is one of the most awaited movies of the year that hit theatres today. Om Raut's movie starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is made with a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore and is the most expensive Bollywood movie ever made. The movie opened to mixed responses from moviegoers.

The fans appreciated Prabhas’ role as Raghava and heaped praise for the movie and the background music. While some also criticized Om Raut’s movie for its poor VFX and portrayal of Ravana (Saif Ali Khan) in the movie.

One of the fans Tweeted, “#Adipurush Superb Film Full & Full Goosebumps Scenes With A Great BGM #Prabhas Acting Fantastic Other Castings Are Done Well Songs Are Big Plus VFX Is Not Good, This Movie Needs A Better VFX OVERALL A BLOCKBUSTER FILM ”

Another tweeted, “#Adipurush Movie Review Such wonderful cinematography Mainly Bgm, visuals, and Graphics Fights scenes Goosebumps #Prabhas, #krithisanon, #SaifAliKhan awesome roles.”

One of the tweets read, “Some movies shouldn’t be judged but just be appreciated. Adipurush is that film for this modern world Apart from the dragged second half, the movie has enough goosebumps moments for fans Negatives: VFX is still half-baked Positives: Screenplay, Music.”

Some movies shouldn't be judged but just be appreciated. Adipurush is that film for this modern world Apart from the dragged second half, the movie has enough goosebumps moments for fans Negatives: VFX is still half-baked Positives: Screenplay, Music.

Netizens were disappointed by the VFX in the movie and while sharing the picture of Saif Ali Khan, one of the tweets read, “#Adipurush Disappointed by 3rd class VFX.”

Another tweet read, “#Adipurush: Ramayana for the Marvel generation. #Prabhas and #KritiSanon is good as Lord Rama and Sita. BGM and Music are Few sequences in 3D are good CG could have been better.”

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Laxmana, Devnage Dutt as Bajrang, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The movie is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana and the mythological film is already ruling the hearts of people.

