AIIMS say no trace of poison in Sushant's body as per viscera report: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that a national political party tried to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls while underlining that AIIMS stated there was no trace of poison in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s body as per viscera report.

"AIIMS stated there`s no trace of poison in Rajput`s body as per viscera report. A national political party tried to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls. Bihar ex-DGP Guptewshar Pandey also used for political gains," Deshmukh said.

Meanwhile, Dr Sudhir Gupta, chairman of AIIMS` medical board in actor`s death case said, "Medical board of AIIMS has expressed its medicolegal opinion conclusively to Central Bureau of Investigation in Sushant Singh`s case which can`t be shared with anyone as the case is subjudice. We don`t confirm any speculation running in media."

Also read AIIMS panel shares 'conclusive' findings in Sushant Singh Rajput death case with CBI

On September 7, the AIIMS forensic team had conducted viscera test to check for poisoning in Rajput`s death.

Earlier, on Monday, a panel of doctors from the prestigious All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team submitted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the forensic report and met with the agency's officials to discuss the findings of the investigation done in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

After the submission, while commenting on the forensic report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in an interview to ANI, Dr Sudhir Gupta, chairman of AIIMS` Forensic Medical Board which was constituted after the CBI sought AIIMS assistance in the case, said, there was a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical conclusion.

"AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion in due course of time. It will be totally conclusive," Gupta told ANI.

The agency had registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the Rajput`s death after the Centre accepted Bihar government`s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

(With inputs from ANI)