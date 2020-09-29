AIIMS panel shares 'conclusive' findings in Sushant Singh Rajput death case with CBI

On Monday, a panel of doctors from the prestigious All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team submitted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the forensic report and met with the agency's officials to discuss the findings of the investigation done in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The meeting took place for over two hours.

Soon after taking over the probe in the 'Dil Bechara' star's death case, the CBI had roped in the AIIMS forensic team and sought its assistance in analysing the autopsy report prepared by Cooper Hospital. The team of expert doctors from AIIMS were also asked to help in creating the crime scene at Sushant's flat and to direct the federal agency if any foul play was found.

After the submission, while commenting on the forensic report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in an interview to ANI, Dr Sudhir Gupta, chairman of AIIMS` Forensic Medical Board which was constituted after the CBI sought AIIMS assistance in the case, said, there was a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical conclusion.

"AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion in due course of time. It will be totally conclusive," Gupta told ANI.

On September 7, ANI reported that the AIIMS forensic team had conducted viscera test to check for poisoning in Rajput`s death.

Earlier, the CBI on Monday took a special three-member team of doctors from AIIMS here to Rajput`s Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation.

The agency had registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the Rajput`s death after the Centre accepted Bihar government`s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

(With inputs from ANI)