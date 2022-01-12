'Adventures of Tarzan' fame Hemant Birje injured in road accident: Report

Actor Hemant Birje, who rose to fame with his role in 'Adventures of Tarzan', met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday night.

Hemant Birje, his wife and daughter sustained minor injuries after the car he was driving rammed into the road divider on the expressway at Urse toll booth near Pune. It has been learned that the actor lost control of the vehicle as he was feeling sleepy. The three of them were immediately taken to a nearby hospital after the mishap.

Talking about Hemant's work front, he made his debut in Hindi cinema in 1985 as Tarzan in Babbar Subhash's 'Adventures of Tarzan', co-starring Kimi Katkar. The actor used to frequently collaborate with Mithun Chakraborty in his films.

In 2005, Hemant appeared in 'Garv: Pride and Honour', starring Salman Khan. He has also featured in Malayalam and Telugu movies.