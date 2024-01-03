Headlines

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday welcomed 2024 with their friends, and the latest photo of their New Year bash went viral.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 07:36 AM IST

Image source: Shaad Randhawa Instagram
Love is in the air! The latest picture of rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday has left fans extremely excited. Aditya Roy Kapur's Aashiqui 2 co-star Shaad Randhawa shared a photo from their new year celebration on his Instagram. In the picture, Ananya and Aditya can be seen posing together with Shaad and other friends. Shaad shared the photo with the caption, "Welcoming 2024."

Here's the post

Ananya opted for a black and brown bodycon outfit paired with thigh-high boots, Aditya looked handsome in a black sweater and coat. Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor graced the famous Koffee couch in the recent episode of the popular talk show Koffee with Karan Season 8.

As soon as the photo was shared, several Redditors commented on the photo. A netizen wrote, "She actually looks very beautiful!" Another netizen wrote, "She looks like a kid posing with uncles and aunties." One of the netizens wrote, "They look alike kinda." An internet user wrote, "They make a good-looking couple."

On the work front, Aditya will soon be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan. Ananya was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Dharmatic series Call Me Bae. 

(With inputs from ANI)

