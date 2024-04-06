Adah Sharma says she felt 'a little overwhelmed' after visiting Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment: 'When I had gone...'

Adah Sharma also reacted to the negative comments she saw online about Sushant Singh Rajput when reports surfaced that she is buying his apartment.

It was in August last year when Adah Sharma was spotted outside Sushant Singh Rajput's luxurios sea-facing flat, which he had rented for reportedly Rs 4.51 lakhs per month in December 2019 and lived there till he died by suicide in June 2020. The apartment found no buyers for more than 30 months and it was reported that actress is interested to buy the property when her videos went viral.

Now, in a recent interview with the popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Adah was asked if she has bought the apartment in which the late actor lived to which she said, "For now I would just like to say that I live in everyone’s hearts." The actress, who led the record-breaking controversial blockbuster The Kerala Story last year, also shared that she felt 'a little overwhelmed' with the media attention when she visited Sushant's apartment.

"There is a right time to speak. When I had gone to see the place, I got a little overwhelmed with the media attention. I am a private person. I love being in the public eye for my movies, but I have always been private. I guard my privacy", she added.

Adah also reacted to some negative comments she saw online about the Kedarnath actor when the news surfaced that she is buying his flat. Adah stated, "I also thought that it’s wrong to talk about someone who is not in this world, who has done such beautiful films. I don’t stand for that. He is an actor who I have great respect for so I would like to put everything where he has his respect. I don’t like people loosely commenting, I didn’t like it. I read some comments about him. I mean, you can troll me but don’t troll someone who is not there or doesn’t have someone to speak about them."

Concluding her thoughts, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress said, "I will speak about where I live materialistically soon, but right now I am living in the hearts of millions of people, rent-free."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adah Sharma was last seen in Bastar: The Naxal Story. Released on March 15 last month, the political thriller was a box office failure as it just collected Rs 2.9 crore net in India and grossed Rs 3.75 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

