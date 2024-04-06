Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Adah Sharma says she felt 'a little overwhelmed' after visiting Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment: 'When I had gone...'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'PM Modi destroying country, opposition leaders being…', says Sonia Gandhi in Jaipur rally

Noida Police files 1200-page chargesheet against Elvish Yadav in snake venom case

This student cleared JEE Advanced with AIR 99, then decided not to take admission in IIT and...

Meet actor who worked in many superhit films, is missing for last 8 years, was accused of..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'PM Modi destroying country, opposition leaders being…', says Sonia Gandhi in Jaipur rally

Noida Police files 1200-page chargesheet against Elvish Yadav in snake venom case

This student cleared JEE Advanced with AIR 99, then decided not to take admission in IIT and...

Players with slowest centuries in IPL history

Meet 'modern' Nostradamus, his name is Athos Salomé

Top 8 longest rivers in India 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Adah Sharma says she felt 'a little overwhelmed' after visiting Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment: 'When I had gone...'

Noida Police files 1200-page chargesheet against Elvish Yadav in snake venom case

Fardeen Khan returns to screen after 14 years with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi; first look poster surprises fans

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Adah Sharma says she felt 'a little overwhelmed' after visiting Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment: 'When I had gone...'

Adah Sharma also reacted to the negative comments she saw online about Sushant Singh Rajput when reports surfaced that she is buying his apartment.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 02:42 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Adah Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput (Images: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It was in August last year when Adah Sharma was spotted outside Sushant Singh Rajput's luxurios sea-facing flat, which he had rented for reportedly Rs 4.51 lakhs per month in December 2019 and lived there till he died by suicide in June 2020. The apartment found no buyers for more than 30 months and it was reported that actress is interested to buy the property when her videos went viral.

Now, in a recent interview with the popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Adah was asked if she has bought the apartment in which the late actor lived to which she said, "For now I would just like to say that I live in everyone’s hearts." The actress, who led the record-breaking controversial blockbuster The Kerala Story last year, also shared that she felt 'a little overwhelmed' with the media attention when she visited Sushant's apartment. 

"There is a right time to speak. When I had gone to see the place, I got a little overwhelmed with the media attention. I am a private person. I love being in the public eye for my movies, but I have always been private. I guard my privacy", she added.

Adah also reacted to some negative comments she saw online about the Kedarnath actor when the news surfaced that she is buying his flat. Adah stated, "I also thought that it’s wrong to talk about someone who is not in this world, who has done such beautiful films. I don’t stand for that. He is an actor who I have great respect for so I would like to put everything where he has his respect. I don’t like people loosely commenting, I didn’t like it. I read some comments about him. I mean, you can troll me but don’t troll someone who is not there or doesn’t have someone to speak about them."

Concluding her thoughts, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress said, "I will speak about where I live materialistically soon, but right now I am living in the hearts of millions of people, rent-free."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adah Sharma was last seen in Bastar: The Naxal Story. Released on March 15 last month, the political thriller was a box office failure as it just collected Rs 2.9 crore net in India and grossed Rs 3.75 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

READ | This flop film had 3 superstars including 2 star kids, set during World War II, made in Rs 80 crore, earned just Rs...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

‘Delhi mein hugging, Karnataka mein…’: Smriti Irani's jibe at Congress amid Amethi buzz before Lok Sabha Elections 2024

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

UPI users to soon get cash deposit facility at ATMs, RBI reveals decision to…

China plans to disrupt Lok Sabha polls, US Presidential elections using AI, warns Microsoft

Shah Rukh Khan's worst film didn't release for 10 years, he quit due to controversial kiss scene, refused to promote it

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement