This flop film had 3 superstars including 2 star kids, set during World War II, made in Rs 80 crore, earned just Rs...

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the period romantic war drama Rangoon starred Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and Shahid Kapoor. The film is one of the biggest flops in Bollywood.

From Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor-starrer Saawariya to Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero, there have been many movies in Bollywood which have suffered many losses and bombed at the box office. One film, which many people have forgotten, in this list is Vishal Bhardwaj-directed romantic war drama Rangoon.

The 2017 release had an interesting casting as it starred an outsider, who has always voiced her voice against the nepotism, and two star kids. The outsider being talked about is Kangana Ranaut and the two star kids are Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapoor and Neelima Azeem, and Saif Ali Khan, son of actress Sharmila Tagore and late Indian cricketer Mansoon Ali Khan Pataudi.

Rangoon was also one of the most anticipated films since its announcement due to the three brilliant actors headlining it and its setting of World War II. It marked Vishal Bhardwaj's reunion with Saif after the 2006 film Omkara and with Shahid after the 2009 film Kaminey and the 2014 film Haider. Kangana Ranaut was working with the multiple National Award-winning filmmaker for the first time. She played the Bollywood superstar Miss Julia, based on the Australian actress Mary Ann Evans aka Fearless Nadia, famous stuntwoman who worked in Hindi action films in 1930s and 1940s. Khan played Bollywood producer Rustom Billimoria, based on the famous producer Homi Wadia who produced Fearless Nadia's films and eventually married her in 1961. Kapoor played Jamadar Nawab Malik, a fictional freedom fighter fighting for Indian independence with Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army.





Made on a massive budget of Rs 80 crore, Rangoon was a major commercial failure. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film managed to earn just Rs 20.76 crore net in India and its worldwide gross earnings were Rs 39.80 crore, which was not even half of its budget. The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial turned out to be one of the biggest flops in Bollywood.

