Meet outsider, whose Bollywood debut was massive flop, auctioned his first Filmfare Award for Rs 25 lakh because...

Vijay Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut in Liger, which was one of the biggest flops in recent years. Read on to know why did the actor audition his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor for Arjun Reddy in 2018.

From Allu Arjun and Ram Charan to Mahesh Babu and Naga Chaitanya, the Telugu film industry has multiple star kids whose fathers have been superstars. In fact, most stars in Tollywood have ties to the film families. There have only been a few outsiders, who have been able to break out in Telugu cinema. And one of them is Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda made his acting debut in supporting role in Nuvvila in 2011. His first leading role came after five years in the hit film Pelli Choopulu in 2016. Next year in 2017, Vijay starred in Arjun Reddy, that became a massive success and a cult film. Its success led to its blockbuster Hindi remake Kabir Singh. Both the films were directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. After Arjun Reddy, Vijay never looked back and led multiple successful films such as Geetha Govindam, Taxiwaala, and World Famous Lover.

But then, the actor joined the list of other superstars such as Chiranjeevi and Prabhas, who have tried their luck in Bollywood and failed miserably. Vijay made his Bollywood debut with the sports action drama Liger, which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The Puri Jagannadh directorial was announced in 2020 and suffered major production delays due to Covid-19 pandemic and finally released in cinemas in August 2022.

Liger, which starred Ananya Panday as the leading lady and also marked the Indian cinema debut of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson, was made on a massive budget of Rs 150 crore. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 48.58 crore gross (Rs 41.17 crore net) in India and its overseas earnings were Rs 7.60 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 56.18 crore. Produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, Liger was one of the biggest Bollywood flops in recent time. The actor hasn't signed any Hindi film since then.

Deverakonda won his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Telugu) for Arjun Reddy at the 2018 Filmfare Awards South. He had auctioned his award for Rs 25 lakh to raise money for the CM Relief Fund. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Vijay revealed why he did so as he said, "We auctioned my first Best Actor award I got from Filmfare. It got a good chunk of money, that’s a nicer memory for me than a piece of stone in my house."

Vijay Deverakonda's most recent film has been the romantic drama Family Star with Mrunal Thakur. The film was released in theatres on April 5 and opened to mixed to negative reviews from the audiences and critics.

