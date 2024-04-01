Twitter
Meet star, who gave biggest Bollywood flop, has no films since 2018, still more popular than Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Hrithik

Anushka Sharma starred in one of India's biggest flop, Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet. Her last release was the 2018 film Zero. Married to star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, Anushka has more Instagram followers than Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 05:18 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

From Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif and Kangana Ranaut, the top Bollywood actresses have seen major flops in their career. Another actress in this list is Anushka Sharma, who is married to star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and has two children with him named Vamika and Akaay.

Anushka made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008, and then has starred in several successful films such as Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Sanju. But, she was also the leading lady in one of the biggest flops in the history of Hindi entertainment industry, Bombay Velvet.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the period gangster drama Bombay Velvet was a massive commercial disaster. Made on a budget of Rs 120 crore, the film earned only Rs 23.71 crore net in India and its worldwide gross collections are Rs 43.20 crore (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk). Apart from Anushka, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Manish Choudhary in the leading roles.

Anushka's last leading role was in the 2018 film Zero, in which she was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She played a scientist with a cerebral palsy in the Aanand L Rai directorial, which was also a massive flop as it earned Rs 178 crore worldwide against its budget of Rs 200 crore (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk).

The actress, who was also briefly seen in the 2022 Netflix film Qala in a cameo appearance, has a massive fan following on Instagram with 67.3 million followers, which is more than the number of followers that Amitabh Bachchan (37.5 million), Shah Rukh Khan (46.5 million), and Hrithik Roshan (47.6 million) have on the Meta-owned social media app.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be making her comeback with Chakda Xpress, the biopic of the former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The sports drama is helmed by Prosit Roy, who directed Anushka in the 2018 supernatural thriller Pari. Chakda Xpress also stars Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur.

