Adah Sharma reveals she was nervous about grandmom's reaction to rape scenes in The Kerala Story | Exclusive

A still of Adah Sharma from The Kerala Story

Actress Adah Sharma's latest movie, The Kerala Story, has already attained blockbuster status, and despite mixed critical reception, the film has been widely accepted by the masses. Sudipto Sen's directorial isn't an easy watch, and it has multiple disturbing moments, which include rape, molestation, brutal killings, and inhumane behaviour of extremists towards abducted and trafficked women.

While interacting with DNA, Adah reveals that when she signed the film, her mother and grandmom knew the story. Sharma even took her mother while meeting a survivor. Even though her family was aware of the film, Adah was nervous about how her 90-year-old grandmother will react to the film. "My mom and grandmom knew the story. I was nervous about granny's reaction, especially with those rape scenes. I was only concerned about how will she react to all those disturbing moments," the actress says.

Adah's grandmom is a schoolteacher, and she calls her the strongest person in the family. "I admit that my 90-year-old granny is the strongest (member). After watching the movie, she called it an educational and informative experience and said, 'I want all my students to watch it.'" Adah continues, "I told her that it is an adult film, and then she suggested that it should have been a U/A film so that even younger girls should see it, be aware of it, and it will help them to be more vigilant." Sharma states that her grandmom surprised her. Adah even opens up about her mother's reaction and reveals that she was numb after the film got over. Adah further adds that her mother is proud of her, and lauded the film.

The Kerala Story is currently the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2023. The film crossed Rs 200-crore mark worldwide on Wednesday. The Kerala Story is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.