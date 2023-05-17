Adah Sharma reacts to The Kerala Story being called 'propaganda,' says 'our film does spread hate but...' | Exclusive

A still of Adah Sharma from The Kerala Story

Actress Adah Sharma is riding high with the blockbuster success of The Kerala Story. Within ten days of its release, Adah became the highest-grossing Bollywood actress in a female-led film. Sudipto Sen's directorial has become a breakthrough blockbuster, setting new records and smashing old ones. Adah started her career with Vikram Bhatt's hit horror-drama 1920 (2008), and 15 years later, the actress got the first mega-blockbuster of her career.

While speaking to DNA India, Adah reveals she is 'blank, numb, and overwhelmed with the audience's reception. "I never imagined that such a phenomenon would be possible. I'm not from the industry. So every time I take up a film, I consider it my last. I used to doubt, 'Will someone trust me with their film? But now (with, The Kerala Story), it feels nice. Who would imagine that an outsider girl would get something like this?" Adah further says, "I got so many messages from girls who said that now since you got (this film), maybe we might get (something like this). It has given motivation to outsiders like me."

The Kerala Story has broken several box office records, despite facing a ban in a few states and being labelled as a 'propaganda film' on social media. Adah shares her reaction to the negativity around the film and says, "I agree that our film does spread hate... but for terrorism. Definitely hatred hai... but towards terrorism. Bullying or manipulating someone in the disguise of love is shameful, and I hate it." Sharma further clarifies, "The movie is about Terrorism vs Humanity. I thought that if anyone would have a problem with the film, it would be the extremist organisation (ISIS). So, it's okay to have a different opinion. But watch the film before judging it."

The Kerala Story also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in significant roles. The Kerala Story is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.