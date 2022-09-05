Prakash Jha notes Hindi film industry is 'just making remakes', says 'we are respecting glamorous stars...'

Prakash Jha/File photo

Filmmaker Prakash Jha, who is gearing up for the release of his next , Matto Ki Saikal, after delivering the third season of his hit web series Aashram this year, recently spoke about how most Hindi films made these days are actually remakes. Sharing his thoughts on the dismal performances of big-budget films at the box office and how the industry needs to buckle up, Prakash Jha said that whatever the filmmakers are currently making is bakwas (crap) and that original content, rooted in India, is what makers must come up it.

While speaking to web portal Cinestaan, Prakash Jha said on being asked about the miserable performances of films in theatres, "They should understand that they are making bakwas [crap]. A film can't be made only through money, corporates and paying a high amount to the actors. For that one needs to write a good story that makes you understand, shakes you up and entertains."

Noting that most films these days are simply remakes of English, Korean, Tamil or Telugu films, Prakash Jha said, "They should make stories that are rooted. People from the Hindi industry are speaking in Hindi but what are they making? They are just making remakes. If you don't have [an original] story to tell, stop making films. They should work hard and think original. People have become lethargic." He further said, "We are not investing in stories and content. We are not giving time to writing. We aren't respecting those who have the right stories. We are respecting glamorous stars who come to the shoot with 8-10 vans and 20-25 staff."

The Gangajal director further also spoke about the boycott culture and said it has always existed while adding people are using social media as a tool of communication. Jha shared his view that how boycott didn't affect LSC. "If Dangal, Lagaan tanked (at the box office), then we could have understood that it happened because of the boycott. But you have made a film that didn't meet with a favourable reception. I am yet to find someone who has said, 'wow, what a film it was,'" Prakash stated.

However, Prakash Jha did acknowledged Aamir Khan's effort and said, "I agree you have worked and tried hard but when there is no such factor in your content, you can’t say it didn’t do well because of the boycott."

On the work front, in Matto Ki Saikal, Prakash Jha will be seen playing the titular role. Directed by M Gani, the film will release in cinemas on September 16. The filmmaker-producer was last seen as an actor in Saandh Ki Aankh.