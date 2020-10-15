Aamir Khan doesn't want Kareena Kapoor Khan to leave 'Laal Singh Chaddha' sets, lures her with THIS

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrapped up the shooting of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' earlier in the day. She bid goodbye to the sets, but her co-star Aamir Khan is not ready to let her go just yet. He has in fact lured her with a very special reason.

Aamir said that this is not the end of the journey and that he has asked Advait Chandan to add few more scenes between him and her so that she could stay with them on the sets. "What are you talking about Kareena? End of journey? No way! I've requested Advait to write a few more scenes for us, so we can continue shooting with you," shared Aamir Khan as a reply to Kareena Kapoor Khan's goodbye post for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Aamir was seen pointing in distance, wearing a blue kurta and pyjamas with a black jacket. Meanwhile, Kareena, smartly hiding her baby bump, wore a white printed salwar suit with a peach dupatta.

Bebo had posted the picture previously and shared, "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... Thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again..."

Here's the post:

Kareena had left for the Delhi schedule during the last week of September to wrap up the remaining portions that were left to be shot. The actor has finished shooting for the movie on Wednesday.

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni. The film is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the titular role.