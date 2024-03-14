Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who gave superhit films with Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 16999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 51000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Former bureaucrats Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar named new election commissioners

Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies' actors, tells fans 'agar mujhe gift deni hai toh..'

Mumbai win 42nd Ranji Trophy title, beat Vidarbha by 169 runs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who gave superhit films with Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Kerala High Court amicus curiae bars film reviews till 48 hours after release, slams paid reviews and vloggers

Meet actress whose debut film was super flop, yet to give a solo hit, has worked with Priyanka, Shahid, her father is..

5 newly discovered animals

4 superstars who rejected Zanjeer before Amitabh Bachchan was cast

8 healthy alternatives of potato chips

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet actress who gave superhit films with Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Kerala High Court amicus curiae bars film reviews till 48 hours after release, slams paid reviews and vloggers

Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies' actors, tells fans 'agar mujhe gift deni hai toh..'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies' actors, tells fans 'agar mujhe gift deni hai toh..'

Aamir Khan praised Kiran Rao for her latest directorial Laapataa Ladies and also claimed that under his productions, this is the film he's most proud of.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 02:05 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Aamir Khan celebrating his birthday with Kiran Rao and team Laapataa Ladies (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan turned 59 on Thursday. Aamir celebrated his special day with media personnel and paparazzi. Aamir celebrated his birthday, cut the birthday cake and was accompanied by his former wife Kiran Rao and the cast of Laapataa Ladies. 

During the cake-cutting ceremony, Aamir not only cut the cake but also thanked everyone for their wishes. While addressing the media, Aamir said, “Thank you for coming every year to celebrate my birthday. This year, I am going to celebrate with Kiran ji and the team of Laapataa Ladies. They have made a beautiful film under Aamir Khan Productions. Our production house has been functioning for 23 years, starting with Lagaan (2001). Laapataa Ladies is a film that we are most proud of. It’s such a fundamental film on human nature, emotions, and family. Thank you, Kiran ji, for making such a wonderful film.”

Later Aamir conveyed a message to his fans and asked them to gift him by buying a ticket for this film. "Today is my birthday and Laapataa Ladies is still running in cinemas. I hope you guys go and watch the film. Agar mujhe gift dena hai, toh is film ki ek ticket le lijiye (If you want to gift me something then buy a ticket for this film and watch it)." 

Here's Aamir Khan celebrating his birthday in the presence of the media

As a producer, Aamir is currently working on Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role with Karan Deol. Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal in key roles. Lahore 1947 marks the first collaboration of Sunny and Aamir. The two superstars have never worked together before this. But they had some iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious. Apart from Lahore 1947, Aamir will make his acting comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sharad Kelkar on voicing Wolverine in Marvel’s Wastelanders, wanting to play Indian superhero on screen | Exclusive

7th Pay Commission: DA hiked to 42.5 per cent for govt employees of this state; check details

GG-W vs DC-W, Match 20 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

'That stare' : Safari guide's close encounter with lion leaves internet scared, viral video

Yes Papa trailer: Geetika Tyagi is accused of killing her sexually abusive father in 'bravest story ever told'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement