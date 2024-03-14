Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies' actors, tells fans 'agar mujhe gift deni hai toh..'

Aamir Khan praised Kiran Rao for her latest directorial Laapataa Ladies and also claimed that under his productions, this is the film he's most proud of.

Actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan turned 59 on Thursday. Aamir celebrated his special day with media personnel and paparazzi. Aamir celebrated his birthday, cut the birthday cake and was accompanied by his former wife Kiran Rao and the cast of Laapataa Ladies.

During the cake-cutting ceremony, Aamir not only cut the cake but also thanked everyone for their wishes. While addressing the media, Aamir said, “Thank you for coming every year to celebrate my birthday. This year, I am going to celebrate with Kiran ji and the team of Laapataa Ladies. They have made a beautiful film under Aamir Khan Productions. Our production house has been functioning for 23 years, starting with Lagaan (2001). Laapataa Ladies is a film that we are most proud of. It’s such a fundamental film on human nature, emotions, and family. Thank you, Kiran ji, for making such a wonderful film.”

Later Aamir conveyed a message to his fans and asked them to gift him by buying a ticket for this film. "Today is my birthday and Laapataa Ladies is still running in cinemas. I hope you guys go and watch the film. Agar mujhe gift dena hai, toh is film ki ek ticket le lijiye (If you want to gift me something then buy a ticket for this film and watch it)."

Here's Aamir Khan celebrating his birthday in the presence of the media

As a producer, Aamir is currently working on Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role with Karan Deol. Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal in key roles. Lahore 1947 marks the first collaboration of Sunny and Aamir. The two superstars have never worked together before this. But they had some iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious. Apart from Lahore 1947, Aamir will make his acting comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par.

