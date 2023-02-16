Aamir Ali breaks silence on dating rumours with Shamita Shetty, says 'it is okay with me...'

Aamir Ali-Shamita Shetty

Aamir Ali has finally broken the silence on his link-up rumours with actor Shamita Shetty. The actors' pictures from Ali's birthday emerged online, and since then, it was speculated that they are romantically involved. Addressing the rumours, Aamir told Hindustan Times, "I don’t care about it anymore. It (speculation about his personal life) is a part and parcel of the job. So, I don’t care about what is being written, jab koi kuch likhta hai ya bolta hai mere baare mein (whenever someone writes about me), be it negative or positive. It is fine by me."

He further added, "I don’t want to be like ab usne aise kya bola aur kyun bola. Jisko jo bolna hai woh bole (what someone has wrote, and why. They can say whatever they want). I don’t get affected by it now. I have crossed that stage of getting affected." Ali even asserted that he has done too much work in the past. And he understands that they’re doing it as a job. "Even if that person has said something bad about me or whatever, I understand that it is that person’s job, and it is okay with me. I have no bad feelings or anger for anyone. It’s all chill," assured Aamir.

READ: Shamita Shetty slams trolls age-shaming her, fixating on her marriage: 'Main shaadi karne ke liye...' | Exclusive

Earlier, Shamita Shetty addressed the rumours about her and Aamir's rumoured relationship. While speaking to DNA India, Shamita said, "Sometimes when there is another person who gets involved, I feel a bit embarrassed. Even after giving out the explanation, people were not ready to hear or read what I want to convey. So, the mindset needs to change." Shamita even added that due to her stint with Bigg Boss, people still think they need to know everything about her. But she denied invasion of privacy and stated that she's a private person.