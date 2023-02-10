Shamita Shetty slams trolls age-shaming her, fixating on her marriage: 'Main shaadi karne ke liye...' | Exclusive

Shamita Shetty

After making a successful debut with Aditya Chopra's directorial blockbuster Mohabbatein (2002), Shamita Shetty still feels 'undiscovered.' In her brief career, Shamita impressed the audience with Fareb and Zehar, but the actress openly says "People never considered me even after Zehar."

Shetty is glad for OTT and short movie formats, and she's hopeful that makers will consider her for some substantial parts. While promoting her newly-released short movie The Tenant, Shamita shares her view about the conservative society with DNA.

Speaking about her new project, Shamita says, "The film highlights a lot of issues about the patriarchal and judgemental society we live in, where single women are being age-shamed. There is a lack of privacy and sexism. Even now, single women find it difficult to find a rented apartment in Mumbai. I said test to this film because I've seen and heard similar stories from my friends. The characters are real. I've seen them in real life as well. I resonated with my character." Living under the radar of paps and being a public figure has its cons. Emphasizing the blunt nature of netizens, and online trolling, Shamita adds, "With different platforms, social media has become so prominent today that people have multiple choices to vent their frustration out. Main bhi troll hoti hoon, but I ignore them. However, when they (trolls) attack my family or someone who is dragged unnecessarily, I draw a line.

Shamita asserts how her followers or other netizens keep nudging her about getting married, "Many times, I keep getting this message, 'when are you getting married?' 'age ho gayi hai, when are you settling down?' Matlab main paida hi hui marriage ke liye." Recently, Shamita and Aamir Ali dating rumours caught everyone's attention. Speaking more about it, Shamita adds, "Hum kuch bhi kare... we could have ten other things in our mind. Lekin kuch alag interpretation hota hai inka (trolls). Kuch alag hi narrative set ho jaata hai (We might have different intentions, but trolls come up with their interpretations and narratives)."

Recently, Shamita had to give a clarification about her and Aamir Ali's relationship and rejected the dating rumours. Calling it 'sad and stupid,' she says, "Sometimes when there is another person gets involved, I feel a bit embarrassed. Even after giving out the explanation, people were not ready to hear or read what I want to convey. So, the mindset needs to change." Shamita further adds that due to her stint with Bigg Boss, people still think they need to know everything about her. But she denied invasion of privacy and stated that she's a private person.