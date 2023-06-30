Aaliya Siddiqui takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut for supporting Nawazuddin Siddiqui, says ‘her words hold no value’

Aaliya Siddiqui on Kangana Ranaut's comment on her relationship with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui was recently seen participating in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss OTT 2, however, she got eliminated during mid-week eviction. After coming out of the house, Aaliyah talked about Kangana Ranaut supporting Nawazuddin Siddiqui and said that “her words hold no value.”

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Aaliya said, “I don’t pay attention to Kangana because her words hold no value. She pokes her nose in everything, she keeps speaking about everyone. In my opinion, her words have no meaning.”

She further added that Kangana spoke in support of Nawazuddin Siddiqui because he was going to star in Tiku Weds Sheru and said, “I will not give any importance to Kangana in my life. Nobody apart from Kangana said anything because Kangana had to support Tiku weds Sheru. She is the producer and she has to save her film. She is known for raising her voice in the wrong thing. If someone has to poke anyone, it will be Kangana,.”

Earlier, after Nawazuddin Siddiqui broke the silence and made an official statement about his troubled married life and said that he was being termed a ‘bad guy’, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and appreciated the actor’s move and said, “Was much needed @nawazuddin._siddiqui saab… silence does not always give us peace… I am glad you issued this statement.”

Before that in February, Kangana Ranaut had also shared an Instagram post in support of Nawazuddin Siddiqui when the actor was allegedly locked out of his house. The post read, “Itna dukh ho raha hai ye sab dekh ke…nawab saab ko unke ghar ke bahar aise baizzat kiya ja raha hai unhone apna sab Kuch family ko de diya, kai saal rent pe rahe, rickshaw mein TWS ki shoot pe aate the abhi last year toh yeh Banglow liya tha our aab ex wife as gayi isko lene .. so sad (I feel so sad, seeing this. Nawaab saab is getting insulted outside his own house. He gave everything to his family and lived on rent for a long. Used to come in a rikshaw during Tiku Weds Sheru. Last year he bought this bungalow and now his ex-wife has come to take it. So sad).”

She added, “Nawab saab ne aaj tak jo bhi kamaya tha apne bhai ko de diya, an ex-wife who he divorced many years ago, they were co-parenting kids she was living in Dubai with children, he even bought her a flat in Mumbai… and he bought a bungalow for his mother, he took many houses designing tips from me, we were so excited, we did house warming party in this house together, I never met the ex-wife but now suddenly she has taken over the bungalow and not allowing him to enter, I just saw he is standing on the road and she is making videos of such a big star, kya badmashi hai yeh, I feel like crying… it’s not easy to make money from acting jobs, actors work very hard, how can she just decide to keep the house and lock him outside like that.”

Meanwhile, Aaliya is currently dating someone and spilling the beans about her relationship, she revealed that she met the man in Italy at a party and he liked her eyes and she liked her face. She also told that the new man in her life is intelligent and a gentleman who supported her a lot mentally during her difficult time.

