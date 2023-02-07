'Aaliya married Nawazuddin Siddiqui without divorcing first husband, faked date of birth', claims actor's lawyer

File Photo

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is news for the wrong reasons, he has been making headlines for his ugly divorce and property battle with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui. The actor’s wife recently accused him of torturing her.

Now, Nawazuddin’s lawyer made some shocking claims. He said that Aaliya married the actor without getting divorced from her first husband. During a press conference in Delhi, Zaidi said, "In 2001, Aaliya aka Anjali Kumari, an 8th class fail, married Vinay Bhargav. Then she came to Mumbai and became Anjana Pandey, then Anjana Anand in 2010. Then she became Zainab and converted to Islam. After that she married Nawazuddin and divorced him in 2011 with mutual consent. But when Nawazuddin’s career skyrocketed, she again came into his life as Aaliya. In 2020 she sent him a divorce notice which makes no sense as the two had already separated."

He further mentioned that Aaliya faked her birth date also, her mark sheet states she was born in 1979, however, as per her passport, she was born in 1982. He revealed that she was Anjana and was married to a guy named Rahul.

"Due to Anjana's ambition to become big, they formed a gang, which includes one of Anjana's sisters, Archana Pandey. Anjana Pandey was fulfilling her ambition by living in Mumbai, while in Jabalpur, Vinay Bhargav married Anjana's sister. Archana Bhargav is already the wife of Rajkumar Shukla and there was no divorce between the two," the lawyer claimed.

Earlier, the wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was booked for alleged trespass and voluntarily causing hurt on the complaint of his mother, a Mumbai police official said. The FIR against the actor's wife Zainab was registered, the Versova police station official said.

"The complainant Mehrunisa Siddiqui, who is the actor's mother, has alleged Zainab trespassed into her home and assaulted her after picking up an argument. Zainab has been questioned in the case," he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and other offenses have been registered against Zainab Siddiqui, he said.

No arrest has been made in the case and further probe is underway, he added. Police sources, meanwhile, said the incident may be the fallout of a property dispute between the actor, his wife and his mother. (With inputs from PTI)

