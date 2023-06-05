Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui reveals details about new man in her life: 'He's not from India'

Aaliya Siddiqui/Instagram

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been embroiled in legal battles with her estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui in the past few months as she and his brother Shamas made several allegations against the actor, who filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against them. On Monday, June 5, she made headlines again when she dropped a picture with the mystery man in her life with a cryptic post.

"It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?", she captioned her photo with her new man.

Now, in a recent interview, Aaliya Siddiqui has shared details about this mystery man revealing that he is from Italy and they met in Dubai. Though she didn't disclose the name of her mystery man, she told ETimes, "He's very grateful, a true gentleman. I was just so impressed with his intelligence. Money doesn't make you happy, but the person does. He's very decent and respects me a lot. He's not from India, he is from Italy and we met in Dubai. He respects me and takes care of me a lot. We were friends for a long time but it took a bit longer for me to get to know him. ”

She further added, "Yes, I have moved on and this relationship of mine is more than friendship. It's not like there's no commitment between us. I have my own life, which I have to live with my children and I don't want to give my kids any problems. But, it's a respectful relationship. It's just a matter of time. It's a habit, even if you do something good, people will still say bad things about you."

For the unversed, Nawazuddin Siddiqui tied the knot with Aaliya Siddiqui in 2009 and are parents to two children, a daughter named Shora and a son named Yaani. The two are heading for a divorce now.



