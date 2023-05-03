Nawazuddin Siddiqui explains why he chose to maintain silence against allegations: 'Ganda aadmi aapko...'

Without naming anyone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui explained his logic behind maintaining a dignified silence against the allegations.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the news lately due to complications in his personal life and controversies surrounding with it. The actor was alleged as a careless father by his estranged wife, Aaliyah, and his brother, Shamasuddin also made several claims against the actor. However, Nawazuddin maintained a dignified silence over all these allegations, and he was least interested in justifying his side before the media.

Recently, Nawazuddin revealed his reason behind maintaining silence against these allegations. While promoting his upcoming release, Afwaah with Etimes, Nawazuddin shared why he decided not to react to the rumours, "Ganda aadmi aapko lalkarta hai aur jab aap uske paale mein jaate hain, wahan woh aapse smart hota hai (A bad person challenges you, and if you react, he outplays you and becomes smarter). So, it's better to let the rumours spread and not react," the actor added.

Explaining the intention of spreading rumours Nawaz said that rumour is spread purposely to make the other person villain. He added that one cannot do anything about rumours as other people also keep adding fuel to the fire, and people start believing it. Nawazuddin asserted, "By the time the truth comes out, his career is over. Everyone is in their shell. Agar ek ki pit rahi hai, toh sab maze le rahe hain (If someone is getting fired, others enjoy)."

Even though Nawaz didn't go public against his estranged wife and brother, he filed a Rs 100-crore defamation case against them in March. Nawazuddin Siddiqui sought a public apology from his wife Aaliya aka Anjana Pandey and brother Shamas in the Rs 100 crore defamation suit filed against them.

On the work front, Nawazuddin will be seen with Bhumi Pednekar in Sudhir Mishra's Afwaah. The film will release in cinemas on May 5. A week later, Nawazuddin will bring a romantic comedy for his fans, Jogira Sa Ra Ra with Neha Sharma. The movie will release in theatres on May 12.