Nawazuddin Siddiqui files Rs 100 crore defamation suit against brother Shamas and wife Aaliya

Shamas-Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Aaliya

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the headlines become his troubled marriage and now the actor has filed a defamation case against brother Shamas Siddiqui and wife Anjana Pandey( Aaliya) claiming Rs 100 crores as damages. The suit is filed through Sunil Kumar and will be heard on March 30 in the Bombay High court.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has alleged his brother of cheating and defrauding him. According to the petition, Nawaz had given his credit cards, ATM cards, bank passwords, etc to his brother who was working with him as his manager in 2008 and Shamas bought properties jointly but told Nawaz that they are being bought under his name. The properties include a flat and a semi-commercial property in Yari Road, a place in Buldhana, a farmhouse in Shahpur, a property in Dubai, and along with this,14 vehicles including Range Rovers, BMWs, Ducati, etc.

Nawaz also alleged his brother Shamas of instigating his wife Anjana to file cases against him. The petition also claims that his wife Anjana Pandey(Aaliya) was married to someone else and still presented herself as an unmarried Muslim before their marriage. Siddiqui has also claimed in his suit that his former wife used the Rs 10 Lakh per month given for children’s education and Rs 2.5 crores for starting a production house for her enjoyment.

The petition claims that Nawaz was blackmailed with ‘cheap videos’ and social media comments by Shamas Siddiqui and Anjana Pandey when he demanded his properties back and that they both have misappropriated Rs 20 crores. Further, the petition also states that after Shamas was discontinued as a manager in 2020, Nawaz received legal notices for unpaid dues of Rs. 37 Crores from Income Tax, GST, and other government departments.

The actor has stated in the petition that his upcoming movies have been postponed due to the inappropriate and defamatory videos and posts made by Shamas and his wife Anjana Pandey accusing him of false claims. He claimed that he has been unable to attend social gatherings because of those posts and videos.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui sought a written Public apology from his brother Shamas and wife Anjana Pandey for the defamatory posts and videos and has also full disclosure of the people they have approached to spread the ‘false and malicious information’ against him. Not only this, but the actor also prayed that the two be retrained from posting any defamatory content online against him and from disposing of their assets in a way that might adversely affect him from recovering the damages.

