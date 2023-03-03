Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks silence on wife Aaliya's claim that he threw her and kids out of his house

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya

After Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya shared a video claiming that the actor had barred her and her children from entering his house, the actor, through his spokesperson, has issued a clarification on the matter. Aaliya had claimed in a video she posted from outside the house that Nawazuddin had thrown her and their children out of the house and wasn’t letting them back in.

Now, the actor’s spokesperson has said that the actor has “already registered the property in his ammi, Mehrunisa Siddiqui’s name”. The spokesperson says that this means the house belongs to Mehrunisa and not Nawazuddin. The decision to not allow Aaliya in the house was made by her caretaker and not the actor, the spokesperson adds. “Nawaz is devoid of any decision-making power on anyone's entrance in the property. But the caretaker of Ammi has said that only kids are allowed in the property and only Aaliya is not allowed as the property belongs to Ammi now,” the statement further says.

The statement adds that while Aaliya claims that she and the kids were both stopped from entering the house, it is false as the kids are welcome in the house. “As we see in this video it is clearly visible that only Aaliya is not allowed in the property but the kids are allowed inside.” The spokesperson added that Nawazuddin has brought a flat for Aaliya in Mumbai that she has given for rent.

On Thursday, Aaliya had posted a video on Instagram where she had claimed that she and their children were not being allowed back in the house and it also showed her and Nawazuddin’s daughter Shora crying inconsolably. In the video, Aaliya claimed that around 11 pm, Nawazuddin has hired a group of guards who were preventing them to enter the house. Aaliya added that she was clueless about where to go as she only had Rs 81 rupees with her.

Aaliya and Nawazuddin tied the knot in 2009 and have two kids – son Yaani and daughter Shora. However, their marriage has been in trouble for a number of years with both parties having filed multiple cases against each other, alleging everything from abuse to defamation.