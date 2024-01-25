Twitter
Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak teaser: Rajesh Sharma's film highlights real incidents of illegal land grabbing

Rajesh Sharma-starrer Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak is based on real-life incidents of illegal land grabbing and other crimes related to it.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 06:01 PM IST

Edited by

Over the years, the way people seek entertainment has changed drastically. In recent times movies based on shocking true events, have found audiences. The upcoming Hindi murder mystery titled Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak - starring Rajesh Sharma (Tanu Weds Manu Returns) in the lead role- has taken inspiration from real-life events. 

On Thursday, The teaser for the murder mystery film was dropped online, and it has attracted viewers' attention. Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak is directed and written by Mukul Vikram and produced by Sohani Kumari and Alka Choudhary. The video released on YouTube has a description that gives a sneak peek of the basic plot, "A tale of a murder that sends shockwaves between two communities that have been trying to live together for many years. Get insight into the story of truth and manipulation." 

Here's the teaser

Soon after the teaser release, several netizens shared their views about the film. A netizen wrote, "Eye-opening content like these should be promoted in order to spread awareness. The teaser looks very promising!" Another netizen wrote, "very important issue of this country...many life many families of all religions are suffering due to this .... well-done team to raising this brutal and sensitive issue . Kudos." One of the netizens wrote, "Loved it. Waiting for the movie."

The director said that Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak is a story based on the deliberate targeting of Hindus by Muslims. It is a film about how a Muslim board targets Hindus by capturing their land. The film stars Rajesh Sharma, Bhushan Pattiyal, Gaurav Sharma, Chittaranjan Giri, Dheerendra Dwivedi, and Sohani Kumari.
 
Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak is an anticipated watch for all those cinema-goers and film lovers who love watching realistic cinema. This cinema is inspired by actual events in life and across societies. Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak will release in the cinemas on February 16, 2024. 

