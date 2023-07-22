Jawan director Atlee in awe of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal: ‘Felt like reading a book and visualising it’

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal released on OTT on July 21. The project marks the first on-screen collaboration of Varun and Janhvi.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal was released on OTT on July 21. Well-known South filmmaker Atlee was among the first few to watch the Nitesh Tiwari directed movie. He even shared his views about the film on social media. Bawaal has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures. The project marks the first on-screen collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, and features them portraying a troubled married couple who go through a lot of situations to reconcile their differences.

Atlee praises Bawaal

Bawaal received a lot of praise from Atlee. The filmmaker took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "#Bawaal, a feel-good watch. A great craft in its own novelist way. Felt like reading a book and visualizing it. Great performances from all the actors, @Varun_dvn sir has rendered a top-notch one in this film. #JanhviKapoor was superb Congratulations to @PrimeVideoIN @niteshtiwari21 and the entire cast and crew."

Varun replied to this tweet saying, "Thank u sir see u sooon."

Check Atlee’s tweet:

Netizens react to Atlee's post

Reacting to Atlee's post, one user said, “You're Right Anna... just finished watching #Bawaal. Another feel-good movie from Nitesh Tiwari Sir after Chhichhore."

Another user commented, “We all are eagerly waiting for you and Varun's next film project together, announce it soon.”

Varun Dhawan and Atlee's collaboration

Going by a report in Pinkvilla, Atlee has joined forces with Varun Dhawan and producer Murad Khetani for an action entertainer. The film, which will reportedly be made under the direction of Kalees, is expected to hit the silver screens on May 31, 2024. According to reports, the Badlapur actor will commence filming for this in August this year.

Atlee's Bollywood debut

Atlee is presently occupied with the post-production work of his next movie, Jawaan starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra in key roles, the much-anticipated movie is set to hit theatres on September 7. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie will also mark Nayanthara’s Hindi film debut.