Headlines

Tamannaah Bhatia’s dance reels have crossed 50 million views and over 150k reels since she posted

Meet IAS Tushar Sumera who scored 36 in Maths, 38 in Science, 35 in English

'Manipur Files should be made’: Shiv Sena slams BJP over ethnic violence

This OTT show beat Dahaad, Bigg Boss OTT 2, Asur 2 to become most-watched Hindi web series in first half of 2023

Unbelievable wildlife moment: Buffalo herd tosses giant lion with horns, video is viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tamannaah Bhatia’s dance reels have crossed 50 million views and over 150k reels since she posted

Jawan director Atlee in awe of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal: ‘Felt like reading a book and visualising it’

Here's who Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif will fight in Tiger 3; Maneesh Sharma film's plot details leaked

10 heavily anticipated Bollywood films that were shelved

10 lesser-known Mughal monuments

10 super-drinks to cure fatigue

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Tamannaah Bhatia’s dance reels have crossed 50 million views and over 150k reels since she posted

This OTT show beat Dahaad, Bigg Boss OTT 2, Asur 2 to become most-watched Hindi web series in first half of 2023

Oppenheimer: Netizens laud Robert Downey Jr’s performance in Christopher Nolan film, say ‘he deserves an Oscar’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Jawan director Atlee in awe of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal: ‘Felt like reading a book and visualising it’

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal released on OTT on July 21. The project marks the first on-screen collaboration of Varun and Janhvi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal was released on OTT on July 21. Well-known South filmmaker Atlee was among the first few to watch the Nitesh Tiwari directed movie. He even shared his views about the film on social media. Bawaal has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures. The project marks the first on-screen collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, and features them portraying a troubled married couple who go through a lot of situations to reconcile their differences.

Atlee praises Bawaal

Bawaal received a lot of praise from Atlee. The filmmaker took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "#Bawaal, a feel-good watch. A great craft in its own novelist way. Felt like reading a book and visualizing it. Great performances from all the actors, @Varun_dvn sir has rendered a top-notch one in this film. #JanhviKapoor was superb Congratulations to @PrimeVideoIN @niteshtiwari21 and the entire cast and crew."

Varun replied to this tweet saying, "Thank u sir see u sooon."

Check Atlee’s tweet:

 

 

Netizens react to Atlee's post

Reacting to Atlee's post, one user said, “You're Right Anna... just finished watching #Bawaal. Another feel-good movie from Nitesh Tiwari Sir after Chhichhore."

Another user commented, “We all are eagerly waiting for you and Varun's next film project together, announce it soon.”

Varun Dhawan and Atlee's collaboration

Going by a report in Pinkvilla, Atlee has joined forces with Varun Dhawan and producer Murad Khetani for an action entertainer. The film, which will reportedly be made under the direction of Kalees, is expected to hit the silver screens on May 31, 2024. According to reports, the Badlapur actor will commence filming for this in August this year.

Atlee's Bollywood debut

Atlee is presently occupied with the post-production work of his next movie, Jawaan starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra in key roles, the much-anticipated movie is set to hit theatres on September 7. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie will also mark Nayanthara’s Hindi film debut.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

DNA Explainer: Which fuel was used to power rocket carrying Chandrayaan 3 to the moon?

Meet India's richest MLA whose net worth is Rs 1400 crore

Meet IPS Sakshi Verma aka 'Lady Singham', cracked UPSC in 4th attempt, Kullu SP is getting praise for...

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE