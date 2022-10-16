Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBangalore

Karnataka rains: Heavy downpour floods Bengaluru-Mysuru road, know weather forecast

The rain-affected areas in Budanur, Beedi Colony, Vivekananda layout, and Kereyangal were visited by the minister for Karnataka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 11:18 AM IST

Karnataka rains: Heavy downpour floods Bengaluru-Mysuru road, know weather forecast
Representational Image
The water from the Budanur lake, which was caused by a lot of rain, entered Mandya town on Saturday, causing a commotion on the Bengaluru-Mysore road. In addition to flooding the Bengaluru-Mysore road, the overflowing water from the heavy rains also entered Mandya's residential area.
 
According to the news agency ANI, the incident occurred in Mandya where, as a result of heavy rains the night before, water breached a lake and entered the Bengaluru-Mysore Highway, flooding hundreds of acres of land.
 
Similar circumstances occurred a few days ago when the water from the Budanur lake overflowed, causing quite a disaster in the city.
 
The rain-affected areas in Budanur, Beedi Colony, Vivekananda layout, and Kereyangal were visited by the minister for Karnataka and the minister in charge of the Mandya district, K Gopalaiah.
 
The minister requested the officials to find a suitable solution to control and stop the flood water from entering the village after receiving updates on the situation from them. He also paid attention to the locals' problems.
 
In connection with the circumstances, Gopalaiah also sent a notice to the Irrigation department officials.
 
The highway was flooded after water from Budanur Lake entered the Mandya Taluk, causing complete chaos in the traffic. The government shut down the highway service and ordered that traffic on the route from Bengaluru to Mysore be redirected to Malavalli at Maddur.
 
The rainwater also created problems for the farmers, as the recently planted rice crops and sugarcane that were to be harvested were destroyed.
 
The water also entered the Sir M Visvesvaraya Stadium in Mandya, creating a lake-like situation in the whole stadium.
 
Peninsular India is likely to experience very heavy rainfall over the course of the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted earlier on Saturday.
 
It stated that over the next two days, conditions are very likely to improve and allow for the further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from some additional areas of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, as well as some interior Odisha and all of West Bengal.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Diwali 2022: Here are some fun games to play with family and friends on your Diwali party
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Popular magician OP Sharma passes away in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.