Karnataka rains: Heavy downpour floods Bengaluru-Mysuru road, know weather forecast

Representational Image

The water from the Budanur lake, which was caused by a lot of rain, entered Mandya town on Saturday, causing a commotion on the Bengaluru-Mysore road. In addition to flooding the Bengaluru-Mysore road, the overflowing water from the heavy rains also entered Mandya's residential area.

According to the news agency ANI, the incident occurred in Mandya where, as a result of heavy rains the night before, water breached a lake and entered the Bengaluru-Mysore Highway, flooding hundreds of acres of land.

Similar circumstances occurred a few days ago when the water from the Budanur lake overflowed, causing quite a disaster in the city.

The rain-affected areas in Budanur, Beedi Colony, Vivekananda layout, and Kereyangal were visited by the minister for Karnataka and the minister in charge of the Mandya district, K Gopalaiah.

The minister requested the officials to find a suitable solution to control and stop the flood water from entering the village after receiving updates on the situation from them. He also paid attention to the locals' problems.

In connection with the circumstances, Gopalaiah also sent a notice to the Irrigation department officials.

The highway was flooded after water from Budanur Lake entered the Mandya Taluk, causing complete chaos in the traffic. The government shut down the highway service and ordered that traffic on the route from Bengaluru to Mysore be redirected to Malavalli at Maddur.

The rainwater also created problems for the farmers, as the recently planted rice crops and sugarcane that were to be harvested were destroyed.

The water also entered the Sir M Visvesvaraya Stadium in Mandya, creating a lake-like situation in the whole stadium.

Peninsular India is likely to experience very heavy rainfall over the course of the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted earlier on Saturday.