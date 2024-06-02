Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: NDA to sweep Uttar Pradesh winning 74 seats, predict exit polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is likely to win as many as 74 seats out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh, the state that contributes the maximum number of seats to the Lok Sabha, as predicted by Matrize-Republic exit poll on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA may win over 350 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, most of the exit poll predicted on Saturday. According to three exit polls, the NDA might make history by becoming the first party to win 400 seats in the Lok Sabha. The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats.

As per predictions by the India News- NewsX-D-Dynamics, the BJP is expected to improve its 2019 tally and win 65 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. Its NDA allies in the state, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Rashtriya Lok Dal are slated to win 2 seats each which brings the NDA tally to 69 seats.

The India Today's Axis My India poll predictions point towards a 64-67 seat victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The INDIA bloc is expected to win nearly 8-12 seats. The Congress and the Samajwadi Party had entered into a seat-sharing agreement in the state, as part of the INDIA bloc.

The Bahujan Samaj Party which is fighting solo is slated to win zero to one seat. As per Jan ki Baat poll predictions, the NDA will win 68-74 seats in Uttar Pradesh while the INDIA bloc is expected to win 12-6 seats. In Uttar Pradesh, there was a direct contest between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from ANI)