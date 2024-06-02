Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: NDA to sweep Uttar Pradesh winning 74 seats, predict exit polls

India
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is likely to win as many as 74 seats out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh, the state that contributes the maximum number of seats to the Lok Sabha, as predicted by Matrize-Republic exit poll on Saturday.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA may win over 350 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, most of the exit poll predicted on Saturday. According to three exit polls, the NDA might make history by becoming the first party to win 400 seats in the Lok Sabha. The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats.
As per predictions by the India News- NewsX-D-Dynamics, the BJP is expected to improve its 2019 tally and win 65 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. Its NDA allies in the state, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Rashtriya Lok Dal are slated to win 2 seats each which brings the NDA tally to 69 seats.
The India Today's Axis My India poll predictions point towards a 64-67 seat victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The INDIA bloc is expected to win nearly 8-12 seats. The Congress and the Samajwadi Party had entered into a seat-sharing agreement in the state, as part of the INDIA bloc.
The Bahujan Samaj Party which is fighting solo is slated to win zero to one seat. As per Jan ki Baat poll predictions, the NDA will win 68-74 seats in Uttar Pradesh while the INDIA bloc is expected to win 12-6 seats. In Uttar Pradesh, there was a direct contest between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc.
(With inputs from ANI)
Counting of votes underway for the Sikkim Assembly elections— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2024
Ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) crosses the halfway mark; leading on 24 seats. The majority mark in the Sikkim Assembly is 17 out of 32 Assembly seats. pic.twitter.com/6cvVzrSsYl
A day after voting concluded for the Lok Sabha polls and the exit polls predicted yet another victory for the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is slated to join a virtual meeting with all candidates from his party along with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday morning, sources from the party said.
The exit polls predicted 'Modi 3.0' with PM Modi having led the BJP's poll effort through rallies and roadshows in various parts of the country. According to India Today-Axis My India exit polls, NDA is predicted to win 361-401 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The INDIA bloc is expected to win 131-166 seats, it said and gave 8 to 20 seats to other parties.
Two polls predicted that the BJP would improve its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP-led NDA improved its numbers in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls compared to the 2014 election. It is again poised for an upward trajectory, the exit polls predicted. The pollsters gave varying numbers to the INDIA bloc, a grouping of parties opposed to the BJP, but predicted that it would perform better than the Congress-led UPA in 2019. (ANI)