Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: NDA to sweep Uttar Pradesh winning 74 seats, predict exit polls

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'True traitor..' Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan to face probe amid controversial X post

Chris Evans breaks silence after photo of him signing Israeli missile goes viral: 'There's a lot of...'

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, then built Rs 8000 crore firm, she is…

Exit Poll 2024: Third straight term for NDA with massive majority, predicts India Today-Axis My India, Today's Chanakya

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to receive light rainfall amid heatwave, check forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This top actress slapped Sanjeev Kumar, married Naval officer, died tragically; her husband was burnt alive after...

Meet woman, one of India’s youngest IAS officers who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22 without coaching, her AIR was...

Kerala weather: IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall on this day, check forecast

8 non-dairy foods that help build strong bones

8 superfoods that help cleansing liver

6 most stressful cities in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Banaras Lok Sabha Seat: Who Will Muslims Voters Vote For? | Elections 2024 | BJP | INDIA | PM Modi

Pune Porsche Accident: Police Arrest Accused Teen's Mother Shivani Agarwal For 'Tampering Evidence'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'don't want to get divorced', report claims couple are 'unhappy' but 'aren't done'

Ankita Lokhande dedicates her career to Sushant Singh Rajput, pens emotional note on Pavitra Rishta completing 15 years

Kajal Agarwal says south heroines are 'stereotyped', explains why Bollywood has meatier roles for married actresses

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: NDA to sweep Uttar Pradesh winning 74 seats, predict exit polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is likely to win as many as 74 seats out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh, the state that contributes the maximum number of seats to the Lok Sabha, as predicted by Matrize-Republic exit poll on Saturday.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 08:14 AM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: NDA to sweep Uttar Pradesh winning 74 seats, predict exit polls
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA may win over 350 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, most of the exit poll predicted on Saturday. According to three exit polls, the NDA might make history by becoming the first party to win 400 seats in the Lok Sabha. The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is likely to win as many as 74 seats out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh, the state that contributes the maximum number of seats to the Lok Sabha, as predicted by Matrize-Republic exit poll on Saturday.

As per predictions by the India News- NewsX-D-Dynamics, the BJP is expected to improve its 2019 tally and win 65 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. Its NDA allies in the state, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Rashtriya Lok Dal are slated to win 2 seats each which brings the NDA tally to 69 seats.

The India Today's Axis My India poll predictions point towards a 64-67 seat victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The INDIA bloc is expected to win nearly 8-12 seats. The Congress and the Samajwadi Party had entered into a seat-sharing agreement in the state, as part of the INDIA bloc.

The Bahujan Samaj Party which is fighting solo is slated to win zero to one seat. As per Jan ki Baat poll predictions, the NDA will win 68-74 seats in Uttar Pradesh while the INDIA bloc is expected to win 12-6 seats. In Uttar Pradesh, there was a direct contest between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from ANI)

LIVE BLOG

  • 02 Jun 2024, 07:46 AM

    Counting of votes underway for the Sikkim Assembly elections

     

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 02 Jun 2024, 07:45 AM

    Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge to hold meeting to strategise on poll outcomes

     A day after voting concluded for the Lok Sabha polls and the exit polls predicted yet another victory for the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is slated to join a virtual meeting with all candidates from his party along with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday morning, sources from the party said.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 02 Jun 2024, 07:26 AM

    The Republic PMarq exit poll gave 359 of 543 seats to NDA, 154 to INDIA bloc and 30 to others. Republic Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to NDA, 118-113 to INDIA bloc and 43-48 to others.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 02 Jun 2024, 07:26 AM

    The exit polls predicted 'Modi 3.0' with PM Modi having led the BJP's poll effort through rallies and roadshows in various parts of the country. According to India Today-Axis My India exit polls, NDA is predicted to win 361-401 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The INDIA bloc is expected to win 131-166 seats, it said and gave 8 to 20 seats to other parties.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 02 Jun 2024, 07:25 AM

    Two polls predicted that the BJP would improve its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP-led NDA improved its numbers in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls compared to the 2014 election. It is again poised for an upward trajectory, the exit polls predicted. The pollsters gave varying numbers to the INDIA bloc, a grouping of parties opposed to the BJP, but predicted that it would perform better than the Congress-led UPA in 2019. (ANI)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

INS Arihant's wake: Make in India's Defense rise

Watch: First video of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding bash goes viral

Watch: Katy Perry’s ‘Firework’ performance lights up Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise bash

Meet actress who made superhit debut, married a CM, became his second wife by going against parents, her net worth is..

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Live: NDA projected to win 23-25 of 28 seats

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement