Yamaha recalls 300000 scooters in India after big issue, buyers to get...

Ayushmann Chawla

Feb 16, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

Yamaha has announced a voluntary recall of around 300,000 units of 125cc scooters manufactured between January 1, 2022, to January 4, 2024, with immediate effect. As revealed by the company, an issue with the brake lever function in select units has been reported. The recall is aimed at resolving an issue with the brake lever function in select units of the Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter models (Jan 2022 onward models). The replacement part is being provided to the concerned customer free of charge.

To verify the eligibility for the recall, customers should visit the Service section of India Yamaha Motor website, navigate to the ‘SC 125 Voluntary Recall’ and enter their Chassis No. details to know the next steps.

Yamaha’s new 2023, 125 cc Hybrid scooter range is powered by a BS-VI OBD2 & E-20 fuel compliant, air-cooled, fuel injected (FI), 125 cc blue core engine that produces a power output of 8.2 PS @ 6,500 RPM and a torque of 10.3 N.M @ 5,000 RPM. This 125 Fi Hybrid engine encompasses Yamaha’s international research and development, which focuses on improving performance in every aspect of riding a two-wheeler. This Hybrid engine includes a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System, which has been carefully tailored to supplement the riding pleasure of a scooter.

