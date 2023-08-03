Toyota’s most expensive car in India gets new sibling, 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 250 breaks cover

The new 250 Series is a core Land Cruiser model with the same GA-F platform as the 300 Series to dramatically improve basic performance as an off-roader.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is the company’s most expensive car in India. Priced over Rs 2 crore, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 SUV is really popular among celebrities and politicians due to its dominating stance and reliable engine. In some countries, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has a 4 year long waiting period. The Toyota Land Cruiser badge has a long history and betting on that, Toyota has unveiled the new Land Cruiser 250 Series to the world, with the launch planned for the first half of 2024.

The new 250 Series is a core Land Cruiser model with the same GA-F platform as the 300 Series to dramatically improve basic performance as an off-roader. It also comes with various powertrains to achieve even more powerful driving performance and environmental performance worthy of the Land Cruiser name. It was created in pursuit of unique Land Cruiser characteristics, incorporating interior and exterior styling that fuses traditional and modern in a functional package.

The 250 Series achieves good forward visibility through a low-set cowl and instrument panel top surface, which contribute to safe on- and off-road driving. It also employs a low beltline to improve visibility of road surfaces even on rough roads. While dramatically improving off-road driving performance on the traditional Land Cruiser wheelbase, this series has a shorter mirror-to-mirror width to ensure good maneuverability.

Exterior styling employs horizontal lines to reproduce the unique Land Cruiser silhouette, while interior styling has shifted from a high-end, luxury ambiance to the feeling of true off-road functionality. Coupled with a sturdy and stable interior space, horizontal instrument panel, and switch shapes that are clear and easy to operate in a range of driving conditions, styling contributes to improved functionality even on rough roads.