Tata Nexon, Safari, Harrier, Tiago and other available with up to Rs 40,000 off this festive season

Discounts of up to Rs 40,000 are available this month from Tata Motors on their models.

As the holiday season draws near, the car industry has been flooded with new releases across the board. Tata Motors' unveiling of the Tata Tiago EV, the most cheap electric vehicle in the nation, with a starting price of Rs 8.45 lakh, ex-showroom, garnered the company its share of media attention.

The Harrier, the Safari, and other models from the local manufacturer are reportedly on sale this month for much to Rs 40,000 off, as reported by Zee News. The precise discount information, broken down per model, is provided below.

Tata Harrier

Benefits of up to Rs 40,000 are offered on the brand's 5-seater midsize SUV. The SUV's 170 horsepower 2.0-liter diesel engine, lengthy list of standard equipment, and an automatic gearbox are just a few of the reasons it's so beloved. In addition, this month only, businesses may get a Rs 5,000 discount when they buy a Harrier.

Tata Safari

Benefits of up to Rs 40,000 are available for taking home the company's main product, the Tata Safari. There will be a cash incentive and an exchange bonus as part of the arrangement. Furthermore, the Safari lineup has been updated with the XMS and XMAS trims, making the range-topping panoramic sunroof and automatic gearbox more affordable.

Tata Nexon

Tata motors is providing an exchange incentive of Rs 15,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000 on its best-selling product, the Tata Nexon. Diesel-powered Nexon purchases are the only ones eligible for these perks, however. Corporate discounts are limited to Rs 3,000 for petrol trims.

Tata Tigor

Discounts of up to Rs 23,000 are only available for the petrol version of the Tata Tigor. All trim levels of the small car qualify for the cash incentive of Rs 10,000, and buyers may get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000. In addition, customers might get a Rs 3,000 tax credit for commercial use.

Tata Tigor iCNG

With the release of the Tigor iCNG and the Tiago iCNG, Tata Motors has entered the market for compressed natural gas (CNG) passenger cars. The former of the two is now discounted by the corporation by up to Rs 25,000. The brand's CNG-powered small car comes in three different trim levels: XM, XZ, and XZ+.