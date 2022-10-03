Toyota hikes vehicle prices by up to Rs 77,000; Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Camry Hybrid become more expensive

Photo: Toyota India

This month, Toyota India increased the pricing of the Fortuner SUV, Innova Crysta, Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire MPV. According to Autocar, the Japanese firm likely raised pricing on its automobiles in response to rising expenses of production, as have most other manufacturers.

2022 Toyota Fortuner

When it was first introduced in January 2021, the updated Toyota Fortuner cost between Rs 29.98 lakh and Rs 37.43 lakh.The top-tier GR Sport version of the Fortuner was released in May 2022 for Rs 48.43 lakh.

In comparison to before, the base model of the Fortuner (in both petrol and diesel iterations, with both manual and automatic gearbox options) now costs an additional Rs 19,000, while the base price of the 4WD variant has risen by Rs 39,000. In conclusion, a Rs 77,000 price increase has been implemented for both the Legender and GR Sport models of the SUV. The base model of the Fortuner now starts at Rs 2.69 lakh, a price increase of almost 50 percent.

2022 Toyota Innova Crysta

The updated Innova Crysta debuted in 2020 with a price tag of between Rs 16.26 lakh and Rs 24.33 lakh. As of August 2022, Toyota has raised the price of its 7- and 8-seater petrol manual and deiseal varients of Innova Crysta MPVs by Rs 23,000, making them more expensive than the company's entry-level and middle-tier vehicles. The new Innova Crysta's pricing range has been extended to begin at Rs 17.68 lakh and conclude at Rs 26.77 lakh. Despite the fact that Toyota has hiked the price of the Innova diesel, the business is not currently accepting orders for the car.

2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid and Vellfir MPV

Both the Camry Hybrid car and the Vellfire luxury MPV are available from Toyota in a single, well-equipped variant. Toyota has increased the beginning price of the Vellfire by Rs 1.85 lakh, to Rs 94.45 lakh, while the starting price of the Camry Hybrid facelift has increased by Rs 90,000, to Rs 45.25 lakh.