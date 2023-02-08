Tata Motors to likely launch Harrier and Safari with ADAS in March 2023

Representational Image

Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition and the Safari Red Dark Edition were revealed by Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023. The manufacturer currently offers the ‘Dark edition’ of both SUVs, but the 'Red' designation includes more than simply a new colour scheme.

The Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition and the Safari Red Dark Edition feature 'Red' badging to distinguish them from the Dark Editions of these 2 SUVs currently available in India. The exterior of the Red Dark Editions is completely black, and is internally referred to as "Oberon Black," the same name given to the black editions. The exterior is finished off with red highlights on the front grille and brake callipers and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Minor exterior tweaks aside, the SUVs has undergone some significant renovations. Vehicles in the Red Dark Edition have cutting-edge ADAS systems (ADAS). Tata Harrier ADAS and the Tata Safari ADAS will compete with the likes of the ADAS XUV700 and ADAS Hector, both of which can be purchased right now.

Autonomous emergency braking, front and rear collision alerts, rear cross traffic warning, blind spot assist, traffic sign recognition, and lane departure and lane change warnings are just some of the new safety features available on the Tata Harrier ADAS and the Safari ADAS. Each of the two Red Dark Editions has improved ESP and six airbags as standard equipment.

A new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is available for the Tata Harrier and Safari Red Dark Editions. Both SUVs include a digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and a JBL sound system with 9 speakers.

Also, READ: Mahindra Thar 5-door design revealed up close ahead of launch

The engine for the Tata Harrier and Safari Red Dark Editions is the same as that of the standard versions of both vehicles. The 168 hp and 350 Nm of torque come from the diesel engine's 2.0 litre displacement. Both a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox are available with this diesel engine.

New BS6 RDE standards will be included into the engine's design. The Harrier and Safari Red Dark Edition is equipped with disc brakes on all four and is expected to launch in March 2023. These new models will replace the current top-tier Harrier and Safari models.