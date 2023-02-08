Search icon
Mahindra Thar 5-door design revealed up close ahead of launch

A Mahindra Thar 5-door test mule was recently seen, and at first glance it seemed to be just like any other 5-door Thar. However, a check inside the cabin showed that it was really a rear-wheel drive variant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

Mahindra Thar 5-door spied

The Mahindra Thar has always been a 3-door lifestyle SUV, but a more useful 5-door variant appeared inevitable since the newest generation of the off-roader significantly improved its usability in the urban environment. The introduction of the Thar 5-door is expected to take place later this year, and although Mahindra has not officially confirmed the news, prototypes of the vehicle have been seen all across the nation.

Features like a redesigned headliner, front armrest, sunglass holder, and even an electric sunroof have been seen on previous 5-door Thar test mules. However, the newest Thar 5-door test mule on Youtube by Yash9w has revealed new information. 

The extended wheelbase (presumably an extra 300 mm above the Thar 3-door) will allow for the addition of two doors, and it will also likely receive new body panels.

The inside will again take cues from the Thar 3-door in terms of general layout and style. Improved infotainment display, front centre armrest, and sunglass holder are among additions that might be added to the 3-door model.

Mahindra Thar 5-doors is likely to be offered with 4x2 or rear-wheel drive configurations. The Mahindra Thar 4x2 was just launched to the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Thar 2WD is powered by the same 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine as the standard Thar 4x4, but the 2.2-liter diesel engine is swapped out for a smaller 1.5-liter one that produces 117 PS.

Also, READ: TVS Apache RR 310 naked version likely to launch this month

When it arrives on the market, the 5-door Mahindra Thar will have just one direct competitor, the 5-door Force Gurkha, which is also due to debut this year.

