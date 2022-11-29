Suryakumar Yadav gives spa to his Mercedes Benz GLS SUV: SKY's car collection, net worth

Photo: Auto Hangar/Instagram

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, who also plays for the Mumbai Indians in IPL, bought a new Mercedes Benz GLS luxury SUV for Rs 1.4 crore not long ago. He's decided to go for the GLS 400 D AMG package version of the Mercedes-Benz GLS. Among all of the Indian cricketers, he is the biggest fan of cars, second only to Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In the city of Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav also has his own detailing shop. The cricketer is a partner in a vehicle detailing business called "The Detailing Studio." The Detailing Studio recently detailed Surya Kumar Yadav's Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d. Clear heat-repellent film was installed on the windows, while the body was coated with an LLumar Valor PPF package. Stek DYNOflex was installed to safeguard the windshield and sunroof.

The GLS is Mercedes-largest Benz's and most opulent SUV outside of the Maybach lineup and is owned by many celebrities in India. The GLS has been dubbed the "S-Class of SUVs" for its imposing exterior design, plush cabin, and powerful engine. Surya Kumar Yadav's GLS runs on a diesel engine with 330 bhp of max power and 700 Nm of max torque from its 2.9-litre twin-turbo inline-six cylinders. The engine is combined with a mild-hybrid system that operates on 48V and improves fuel economy and reduces exhaust pollution.

With its standard four-wheel drive and 9-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox, this vehicle is a top pick. In spite of its heft, the GLS 400d is a surprisingly fast SUV, with a 0-100 km/h time of only 6.3 seconds and a peak speed of 238 km/h. The GLS 400d is not only fast, but also quite competent off-road thanks to its four-wheel-drive architecture. Surya Kumar Yadav's GLS 400d is outfitted with a plethora of one-of-a-kind extras.

It comes as no surprise that Suryakumar Yadav owns expensive sports cars as a famous cricketer with a huge fan base and a huge net worth. As a collector of exotic automobiles, Suryakumar Yadav's collections include Land Rover Defender, Porsche 911 Turbo and Nissan Jonga. Suryakumar Yadav also owns a BMW S1000 RR bike which cost around Rs 28 lakh and he also gifted a Skoda Superb which can cost around Rs 39 lakh to 42 lakh.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS luxury SUV is a large and impressive vehicle. A few of its main competitors are the Audi Q7, Land Rover Range Rover and BMW X7 The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is an ultra-luxurious variant of the standard GLS that is also available from Mercedes-Benz. A Mercedes-Maybach GLS would set you back Rs. 2.8 crore (ex-showroom).