Kartik Aaryan leaves Aanand Rai’s office on a Royal Enfield Hunter 350, asks for helmet first

Kartik Aaryan owns Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle too.

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular Bollywood actors in the country right now. Riding on a wave of superhit movies, Kartik Aaryan is currently busy promoting his upcoming thriller Freddy. Known for his dance and witty humour, Aaryan is also quite popular for his love for cars and bikes. The star has a range of fancy vehicles in the garage including a Lamborghini Urus, Mini Cooper and McLaren GT. Aaryan has also been spotted several times driving around in his vehicles and recently, the actor was spotted riding his new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in Mumbai.

In a video shared by YouTube channel Cars for You, Kartik Aaryan can be seen riding his Royal Enfield Hunter 350 after leaving office of Aanand L. Rai. The actor asks for a helmet first before leaving on the new neo-retro motorcycle. For those who are unaware, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is not Kartik’s only bike. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star also owns a red-coloured Royal Enfield Classic 350.





The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is based on the same J-platform that can also be seen in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. It is powered by a 349cc engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine produces 20 hp of power and 27 Nm of torque. As per the company, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 offers a maximum speed of 114 kmph.

Also read: Hero motorcycles, scooters to get expensive from December 1, company announces price hike



Royal Enfield Hunter 350 features a neo-retro design theme with rounded turn indicator and halogen headlamp. The bike also gets a tripper navigation pod and 17-inch alloy wheels. The new Hunter 350 weighs 181kg. For context, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 weighs around 191kg.