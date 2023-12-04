Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan gets ‘Hyundai’s most expensive car’, Dunki star’s first EV in garage that hosts Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Shah Rukh Khan owns Hyundai’s most expensive car in India, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUV. Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first ever EV in Shah Rukh Khan’s exotic car collection that also includes India’s most expensive SUV Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan has taken the delivery of his new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV as he gears up for the release of his upcoming movie Dunki. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been associated with Hyundai for more than 25 years and over the years he has owned several cars from the company. Now, Shah Rukh Khan owns Hyundai’s most expensive car in India, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUV. Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first ever EV in Shah Rukh Khan’s exotic car collection that also includes India’s most expensive SUV Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV owned by Shah Rukh Khan is the 1100th unit of the car in India. “This is my first-ever EV, and I am glad it is a Hyundai. It is unbelievable that this EV marvel by Hyundai has surpassed its expectations and sold over 1000 units this year.” Dunki star said on receiving the Ioniq 5 EV.

“Being the oldest member of the Hyundai Motor India family, our 25-year-long journey has been really fruitful for both me and the brand.” he further added. Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV was unveiled by Shah Rukh Khan earlier this year at Auto Expo 2023. Ioniq 5 is powered by a 72.6 kWh battery with 2WD producing 160 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of torque. The car can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds. When equipped with two-wheel drive (2WD) and 72.6-kWh battery, Ioniq 5’s maximum driving range on a single charge will be around 631 kms, as per ARAI.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with a dual cockpit that features a 12-inch, full-touch infotainment screen and hoodless 12- inch digital gauge cluster that can be customized to meet driver’s needs. The Ioniq 5 also features an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR HUD), essentially turning the windshield into a display screen.

