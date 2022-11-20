Royal Enfield Meteor 350 modified to look more dominating than its 650cc sibling

Modified Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 debuted in November 2020, and it has since been a best-seller in India and across the world. Now, an enhanced version of the bike known as the Super Meteor 650 has been introduced, and it was just shown off for the first time at Rider Mania in India. Because of its long history, dedicated following, and basic design, Royal Enfield bikes are often the subject of fan-made modifications.

In case you were wondering, the Brazilian firm Guerra Custom Design is responsible for this one-of-a-kind RE Meteor 350 by adding a slew of modifications, both visual and mechanical, to give it its distinctive appearance and handling. The bike's new front fascia includes a new cowl, new handlebar, and new LED headlights. In addition, it has bespoke hand grips and mirrors that attach to the bar ends.

This customised motorcycle has larger tyres and a number of details that have been blackened out to match the bike's new colour scheme. Changes to the seat design, graphics, and the colour of the bike's engine block dominate the vehicle's profile view from the side. A new upswept exhaust system and a bespoke black engine guard have been added to the bike as well.

The new seat necessitated minor adjustments to the back of the chassis, including shortening the rear mudguard. Like the front, the rear tyre has been swapped out with a new, larger tyre that improves the bike's performance and stability.

Also, READ: Hero’s first Harley Davidson bike expected to launch in 2024, to rival Royal Enfield Bullet, Classic 350

LED turn signals, LED turn indicators, and new unique graphics are also part of the makeover. There have been no changes made to the standard suspension or braking system, so the bike may still be ridden as it was originally intended. A 349 cc single-cylinder petrol engine provides propulsion for the new Meteor 350, generating 20.2 horsepower and 27 Newton-metres of torque at its peak.

This powertrain, which includes a five-speed manual transmission, is very effective and refined.