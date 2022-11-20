Hero’s first Harley Davidson bike expected to launch in 2024, to rival Royal Enfield Bullet, Classic 350

Photo: Harley-Davidson

In order to maximise the benefits of their cooperation, which was formed a few years ago, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson want to break into the middleweight motorbike section of the Indian market. Before the conclusion of the 2023-24 Fiscal Year, the partnership plans to release its first motorbike, which will compete in the 350-850 cc segment.

According to a story that has leaked online, it will be offered via each brand's dedicated dealerships and usher in a variety of new models. In a recent investor call, Niranjan Gupta, CFO of Hero MotoCorp, predicted that premium-tier bikes' "volume and profitability areas" will begin to flourish over the next twenty-four months.

The biggest motorcycle manufacturer in the world is collaborating with the premier American maker of high-end motorcycles to create a new platform. We anticipate its modular design will allow it to accommodate a wide range of clients' needs and budgets by offering a selection of engines and body configurations. The "midweight category luxury motorbike" is reportedly in the final phases of development by Hero and HD.

As a result of the aforementioned factors, the cost of owning a two-wheeled vehicle, and particularly a motorbike, has risen dramatically in recent years, with more consumers (even first-time buyers) choosing for models costing more than Rs. 1.5 lakh. The first Hero-Harley bike, which is expected to be ready in showrooms by March 2024, would likely compete with Royal Enfield in the 350cc category.

Harley-Davidson plans to release their most affordable motorbike to date in India, where it will compete with Royal Enfield for high-volume sales. The Iron 883, at a price of around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom), has replaced the Street 750 and the Street Rod as the Milwaukee-based brand's entry-level offerings in India.

There will be exciting developments in the middleweight class in the next year, as the Bajaj and Triumph alliance plans to release their first jointly manufactured motorbike sometime in 2023. Hero, meantime, has launched the Vida V1 scooter and is hard at work on the Xpulse and an equally powerful fully faired motorbike.