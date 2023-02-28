Royal Enfield Bullet 350 catches fire right after delivery, video goes viral

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 catches fire

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is one of the most popular bikes in the company’s portfolio. The iconic Royal Enfield bike has a long legacy in the county and most youngsters in the country wish to own the bike once. Owning a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is quite a special moment but it turned sour for one of the buyers after his new Bullet 350 caught fire immediately after delivery. In a video going viral on social media platforms, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 can be seen on fire while parked in a closed space which seems to be the service area at the showroom. The video has been uploaded by ajayonwheels on YouTube in which the Royal Enfield Bullet is seen in flames. As per the description of the video, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 caught fire just after delivery.





In the viral video, people can be seen trying to diffuse the fire on the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 by throwing water. There are several other Bullets standing nearby that could have also caught fire. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 catching fire is quite a rare event and the reason for the accident is not yet known. But a brand new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 catching fire is not a pleasant sight for anyone.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is powered by a 349-cc air-cooled engine that produces 20.2 PS of power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.