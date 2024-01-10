Headlines

Automobile

Renault launches India’s cheapest automatic car, costs less than a Maruti Suzuki Alto, priced at Rs…

The new automatic variant of Renault Kwid is powered by a 999cc, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 68 Bhp and 91 Nm of peak torque.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

Renault Kwid RXL(O) Easy-R AMT
Renault has launched the new cheapest automatic car in India as it gears up for the comeback of the iconic Duster SUV. Renault plans to launch five products in the next three years and it has refreshed its current portfolio with strong additions. The biggest addition is the new 2024 Renault Kwid RXL(O) Easy-R AMT variant which is the cheapest automatic car in India. Priced at just Rs 5.44 lakh (ex-showroom), it is cheaper than the popular Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 automatic variant that costs Rs 5.61 lakh (ex-showroom). The new automatic variant of Renault Kwid is powered by a 999cc, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 68 Bhp and 91 Nm of peak torque.

The new 2024 Kwid range enhances the design quotient with the introduction of three new dual-tone exterior body colours on Kwid Climber, making it a total of five and hence, most extensive dual-tone range offered in A-Segment. Enhancements in customer comfort include an 8-inch touchscreen Media NAV system on the RXL(O) variant, making it the most affordable hatchback with touchscreen mediaNAV in the industry. Further, to cater to a growing automatic buyer in the market, 2024 Kwid range introduces the RXL(O) Easy-R AMT variant positioning it as the most affordable automatic car available in the Indian market. 

Further enhancing the safety, all variants now feature a rear seatbelt reminder. With more than 14 safety features as standard, Kwid comes with best-in-class safety. Additionally, the full range has been positioned to offer more value in terms of price and content on each variant making it more affordable and appealing to customers.

